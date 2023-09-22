Welcome to Plathville stars Ethan Plath and wife Olivia Plath took a trip to Europe last year during a dramatic time for the family — but they have different ideas about how it helped their marriage.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive clip of the Tuesday, September 26, episode of the TLC series, Ethan and Olivia, both 25, shared their thoughts on the vacation while celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary.

Ethan said he thought “spending a lot of time together” was one of the most beneficial parts of the trip abroad. “Riding bicycles everywhere, walking, talking to each other with no goal but just to explore and see things together,” he explained. “Also, we worked through some stuff while we were out there. Maybe not in the best way, but we did work through it.”

Olivia, however, disagreed — and hinted that the journey was helpful because her husband’s family wasn’t invited. “I honestly think it was the very limited contact with other people who are maybe meddling in our relationship,” she told Ethan, whose ultra-conservative relatives have clashed with the couple in the past. “It was just me and you having to work through things, having to talk through things, without all these other voices adding their opinions and getting involved.”

In a confessional interview, Ethan admitted that he thought the duo’s planned move to Minnesota would be a “good thing” for their marriage. “Being back by ourselves as a couple is gonna be a good thing for us,” he told the camera. “The future looks bright and I’m excited.”

Ethan and Olivia tied the knot in October 2018 after getting engaged nearly one year earlier. The twosome’s fifth wedding anniversary is fast approaching, but rumors have swirled for months that the pair are secretly separated. Olivia last shared a social media post about her husband in November 2022, while Ethan most recently gave her a shout-out in January.

In June, Olivia raised eyebrows when she listed her “summer resolves” in an Instagram post. One of the items on the list was “more kissing” — and she added a hashtag at the end reading, #nofrogs 🐸🚫.”

Related: Welcome to Plathville’s Ethan and Olivia Plath’s Relationship Ups and Downs For better or worse. Welcome to Plathville stars Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath have faced their fair share of challenges since they exchanged vows. The reality stars wed in October 2018 after being engaged for nearly a year. Despite the momentous occasion, the newlyweds faced tension with Ethan’s ultra conservative parents, Kim and Barry Plath, […]

That same month, @Realiteasquad shared screenshots from Olivia’s sister, Sophia, claiming that Olivia and Ethan are going through a divorce. Olivia, however, quickly set the record straight in the comments section of the post.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“A friend informed me of this post so I just wanted to take a second and clarify,” she wrote. “Sophia is my younger sister, but her and I have a very distant/strained relationship due to our worldviews and reactions to the ultra-religious world we were raised in. Subsequently, she actually isn’t a reliable source when it comes to my personal information as she doesn’t know about my personal life. There is a lot of speculation going around, but if Ethan and I had something to share, we would.”

Welcome to Plathville airs on TLC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.