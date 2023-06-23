Welcome to Plathville’s Olivia Plath raised eyebrows about the status of her marriage with a cryptic social media message about her summertime plans.

The reality star, 25, detailed her “2023 summer resolves” in a June 4 Instagram post. In addition to “more hikes,” “more creativity” and “more reading,” Olivia vowed to be open when it comes to locking lips with loved ones.

“More kissing. Cheeks of old ladies or butterflies wings. Babies whose moms have given permission. Trees also count. Such a tender way to show love and care to the world,” she wrote, before adding “ #nofrogs 🐸🚫.”

The upload — which included snaps of her with friends, relaxing on the beach and eating delicious treats — comes in the midst of speculation that she and her husband, Ethan Plath, called it quits after five years of marriage. Fans began to speculate that the twosome split in early 2023 when they stopped sharing their relationship via social media. Olivia, for her part, last posted about Ethan in November 2022, while he gave her a shout-out in January.

The pair then fueled rumors further in March when Ethan, 25, reunited with his siblings for a road trip following parent Kim and Barry Plath’s estrangement. Olivia seemingly did not accompany him on the excursion.

Earlier this week, @Realiteasquad shared alleged screenshots of Olivia’s sister, Sophia, claiming that “season 5 of Welcome To Plathville is in the works and sadly Olivia and Ethan are going through a divorce. Olivia, however, quickly took to the comments section to set the record straight.

“A friend informed me of this post so I just wanted to take a second and clarify. Sophia is my younger sister, but her and I have a very distant/strained relationship due to our worldviews and reactions to the ultra-religious world we were raised in,” the Virginia native explained. “Subsequently, she actually isn’t a reliable source when it comes to my personal information as she doesn’t know about my personal life. There is a lot of speculation going around, but if Ethan and I had something to share, we would. Thanks!”

Olivia and Ethan have faced their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship. The pair wed in October 2018 after being engaged for nearly a year. Despite the momentous occasion, the newlyweds faced tension with Ethan’s ultra-conservative parents at the start of their relationship.

“When we were dating, I knew that I was being controlled in what we were allowed to do, what we’re allowed to say,” the photographer exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2021. “I remember the night that it clicked for me was the night we got engaged. We come in the door, [Kim] waited up for us and she, like, grabbed my hand and looked at the ring. And the first thing she said was, ‘Oh, I want to trade rings with you.’ And I was like, ‘OK, that’s really weird.’”

During season 1 of their TLC series — which premiered in 2019 — viewers got a glimpse at the fallout between the couple and Ethan’s Christian fundamentalist parents — and how that conflict impacted their marriage. By season 3, the pair opened up about how they nearly “hit rock bottom” and had to seek out couples counseling to repair their bond.

“Our relationship almost had to hit rock bottom for us to kind of wake up, prioritize and actually deal with our own problems,” Olivia told Us in 2021. “It really sucked hitting rock bottom. When we started the season, pretty much, like, everything [was] not going well at all and kind of came to a head within the first few weeks. It also means that as uncomfortable as the first few episodes and scenes are going to be, it gets a lot better. It gets worse before it gets better. … We’re in a much better place now.”