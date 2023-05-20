Less than one month after Olivia Plath (née Meggs) mourned the death of her 15-year-old brother, Micah Meggs, she is remembering his legacy.

“I’ve rewritten this a few times because somehow I have no words, even though inside of me is a vortex of every emotion possible,” the Welcome to Plathville star, 25, wrote via Instagram on Friday, May 19, marking her first post since her sibling’s passing. “You’ll always be in my heart, Micah Titus. You deserved so much, and I don’t think you knew just how loved you are. I will miss your laugh so much.”

Plath continued: “I hadn’t been allowed to see my younger brother Micah for several years because, as an adult, I’ve chosen a non-religious, different life path than my parents. I can’t stop thinking about all of the memories we never got to make and how I missed out on the last few years of his life.”

The photographer is one of Don and Karen Meggs’ 10 children, growing up with a series of strict rules like her now-husband, Ethan Plath, whom she wed in 2018. (Olivia also butted heads with her mother-in-law, Kim Plath, leading up to her nuptials as she and Ethan, 25, sought to move away from the brood’s family compound and lifestyle.)

“When growing up in a large family, the older kids often become like parents to the younger kids. Micah was my baby; I was 9 when he was born and I remember that day like yesterday,” Olivia recalled on Friday. “I potty-trained him, taught him to read, carried him around on my hip and then piggyback style, and felt largely responsible for him. I’ve often felt jaded as an adult about being parentified when I was a mere child, but now I’ll always treasure those sweet memories because they are all I have. Baby Ticah Mitus, we kids called him.”

Olivia confirmed on May 4 via her Instagram Story that her little brother had died, revealing that she intended to take a social media hiatus to seek “clarity and space for grieving.”

Micah — who was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at birth following a Brachial Plexus injury — was struck by a car while riding his electric bike in Virginia earlier this month. The teenager was pronounced dead on the scene.

“Micah was only 15 and died in a tragic accident. Life isn’t promised; hug your loved ones a little tighter today ❤️‍🩹,” Olivia concluded her social media tribute, adding that her family requested donations to the Brachial Plexus Foundation in lieu of flowers.

Local news outlet The Roanoke Times reported earlier this month that Micah’s incident was under investigation by police, but no further updates have been given.