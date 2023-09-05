Welcome to Plathville star Moriah Plath is done living with brother Ethan Plath and his wife, Olivia Plath.

During a first look at the season 5 premiere of the TLC reality series — shared exclusively with Us Weekly — Ethan, 25, discovers that Moriah, 21, abruptly moved out of the home they’d both been residing in along with Olivia, 25, and Olivia’s brother Nathan Meggs.

“[I] walk into the house and it’s pretty empty feeling. You know, Nathan’s gone at work, Moriah’s not in the house,” Ethan says to cameras in the teaser. “There’s a note on the counter. [It] pretty much said that there’s a lot going on and she’s finally moving out and gonna be on her own for the first time. And she was just hoping that we could talk at some point.”

Ethan then shares that he’s “very frustrated and genuinely surprised” by Moriah’s decision to leave without having a conversation with him. “Moriah had told me before [Olivia and I] left for [a trip to] Europe that she was gonna stay a couple weeks after I got back. But then something happens that she doesn’t like [and she] packs up all her stuff. That does feel a little bit theatrical, if you will,” he explains.

As Ethan, who wed Olivia in 2018, looks at his sister’s empty room, he remarks, “Well, I won’t lie, I am impressed she got it clean.”

The season 5 trailer for Welcome to Plathville points to more drama between Moriah and Ethan’s wife, who used to be best friends. “She was using a made-up story to validate her big emotions,” Moriah tells mom Kim Plath of Olivia in the teaser.

Later in the clip, Moriah claims during a confessional that Olivia lied about Kim, 51, using Ethan’s credit card to steal from him. Olivia and Ethan sparked split speculation earlier this year when fans noticed that the pair had stopped posting about each other on social media. However, Olivia shut down the rumors in June by commenting on a @Realiteasquad Instagram post about the supposed drama. “There is a lot of speculation going around, but if Ethan and I had something to share, we would,” she wrote.”

In addition to documenting the drama between Olivia, Moriah and Ethan, season 5 of Welcome to Plathville, which premieres Tuesday, September 5, on TLC, will follow the Plath family as they navigate Kim and patriarch Barry Plath’s divorce. (The former couple, who announced their split in June 2022, share seven other children in addition to Ethan and Moriah: daughters Hosanna, 33, Lydia, 19, Amber, 14, Cassia, 12, and Mercy, 10, and sons Micah, 22, Isaac, 17, and Joshua, who died at 17-months-old following a farming accident in 2008.)

In the season 5 teaser, Kim admits that a new romantic connection “definitely gives [her] the warm fuzzies,” while Barry, 55, exercises to cope with the split. “Working out, that’s my new hobby,” he explains.

However, not everyone in the Plath family is as ready to put the past behind them. “I’m still bitter about the whole divorce,” Micha admits during a confessional in the trailer.

Season 5 of Welcome to Plathville premieres on TLC Tuesday, September 5, at 10 p.m. ET.