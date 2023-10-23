Olivia Plath is opening up to her sister Lydia Grace Meggs about the realities of her marriage to Ethan Plath.
“What if you meet somebody and you were a different person when you met them, but you’ve completely changed, and you’re kind of going in opposite directions, but you’re together with them?” Lydia asks Olivia, 25, in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip of the Tuesday, October 24, episode of Welcome to Plathville.
Olivia — who married Ethan, 25, in 2018 — explains that it “works for some people” before dropping further truths in a confessional.
“I’ve changed a lot since I got married, and I think that’s OK,” the photographer says. “I have doubts sometimes, but I also think that I’m capable of being in a relationship with someone who believes [differently] than me. I think something I ask Ethan all the time is if he’s capable of it.”
Ethan and Olivia’s marriage has played out on Welcome to Plathville since its 2019 debut. The TLC reality series follows Ethan’s large family, led by parents Kim and Barry Plath, who were raised to follow strict rules. Olivia has frequently been at odds with Kim, 51, after her mother-in-law allegedly tried to take over wedding plans.
Ethan and Olivia have also dealt with marriage struggles, stemming from their family feud and moving away from the Plaths’ Cairo, Georgia compound.
In Tuesday’s episode, Lydia further asks Olivia if she has any “regrets” about marrying Ethan.
“It sounds terrible to say, but yes,” Olivia confesses. “But to be honest, it was mostly because of his family.”
After Lydia asks Olivia if she’d “be healthier” alone or married, the TLC star admits that she has “no idea.”
“When I look back at the period of time that he and I were separated, I don’t think of it as like independent or free or single or figuring life out on my own at all,” Olivia explains in a confessional. “I just remember, like, intense pain. But my mindset was, ‘This is gonna have to work out.’ But I think I’m in a very different place in my life, and I think I would feel different today.”
She concludes: “Ethan is the one and only relationship I’ve ever been in, so I have nothing to compare it to. The more I deconstruct all the beliefs around marriage that I was taught growing up, the more I feel kind of confused about what I [should] expect out of a relationship.”
Welcome to Plathville airs on TLC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.