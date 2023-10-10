Welcome to Plathville star Ethan Plath is ready to start a family, but his wife, Olivia Plath, isn’t so sure.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive clip of the Tuesday, October 10, episode, Ethan and Olivia, both 25, discuss their respective timelines for expanding their family. “When are we gonna have babies?” Ethan asks his wife in a joint confessional interview.

Olivia replies, “In a long time.”

When Ethan asks if a “long time” means two years, Olivia just laughs and says, “Why are you asking me this?”

Later in the clip, Ethan tells Olivia that he “can’t wait” to have “a little kid” with her. “I could play with it,” he adds.

Olivia questions her husband’s use of the word “it,” but he clarifies that he just meant they didn’t know whether their future baby would be a boy or girl. “The way you’re like, ‘I could play with it,’ like it’s a little airplane,” Olivia quipped.

Ethan and Olivia tied the knot in October 2018 after getting engaged one year earlier. The couple’s fifth wedding anniversary is on Friday, October 13, but rumors have swirled for months that the duo are secretly separated.

Olivia last uploaded a social media post about her husband in November 2022, while Ethan’s most recent Olivia shout-out occurred in January. In June, Olivia further raised eyebrows when she listed her “summer resolves” in an Instagram post. One of the items on the list was “more kissing” — and she added a hashtag at the end reading, #nofrogs 🐸🚫.”

Earlier this season on Welcome to Plathville, the twosome celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary and reflected on how a vacation to Europe helped their marriage.

“I honestly think it was the very limited contact with other people who are maybe meddling in our relationship,” Olivia said at one point, seemingly referencing the couple’s previous clashes with Ethan’s ultra-conservative relatives. “It was just me and you having to work through things, having to talk through things, without all these other voices adding their opinions and getting involved.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Ethan, for his part, said he thought the pair’s move to Minnesota would be helpful for their relationship. “Being back by ourselves as a couple is gonna be a good thing for us,” he said in a confessional interview. “The future looks bright and I’m excited.”

Welcome to Plathville airs on TLC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.