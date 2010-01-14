Olivia Wilde “Gutted” by Haiti Earthquake

House's Olivia Wilde just returned from Haiti, which was devastated Tuesday by a 7.0 earthquake.

"I am gutted by this catastrophe," she says in a statement to UsMagazine.com.

She is asking fans to extend their hands to help in the relief effort.

"The organization I work with, Artists for Peace and Justice, supports the efforts of Fr Rick Frechette," she tells Us. "Fr. Rick is a doctor and priest who has spent more than two decades in Haiti building badly needed hospitals, schools, and orphanages. He is also responsible for distributing the only free clean water in the slums of Port au Prince.

Interested in helping? Go to www.artistsforpeaceandjustice.org.

"We take no overhead. That's almost unheard of for a non-profit organization," she says. "I can say with pure confidence, from first-hand knowledge that this is one of the most effective ways to offer critical, and sustainable help to the people of Haiti."

Other celebs are reaching out as well.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is behind this Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, is donating $100,000 to Wyclef Jean's Yele Haiti relief fund.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's foundation is contributing $1 million.

Us has confirmed that George Clooney is also planning to host a telethon on MTV next week.