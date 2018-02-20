Olympian Figure Skater Adam Rippon Reacts to Sally Field Wanting to Set Him Up With Her Son

Does Adam Rippon’s heart do triple axels for Sally Field’s son Sam Greisman? The verdict is out. But he’s definitely intrigued.

“Sam, your mom, I admire her,” the Olympic figure skater said via BuzzFeed on Monday, February 19. “And I’m sure one day we’re going to meet! So thanks mom.”

As previously reported, on February 16, Greisman,a writer and director, shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with his 71-year-old mother in which they were talking about Team USA’s Rippon. “Sam . . . he’s insanely pretty,. Find a way,” wrote the two-time Oscar winner. Alongside the tweet, Greisman, 30, joked, “Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush.”

Field then retweeted Greisman’s post and tagged 28-year-old Rippon. Greisman responded with a simple, “Yikes.” It’s safe to say Greisman wasn’t that embarrassed as he hasn’t exactly tried to hide his feelings.

On February 12, Greisman tweeted that he was “in love” with the Scranton, Pennsylvania, native and the following day he wrote: “Gonna need a gif of @Adaripp saying he just wants to focus on being America’s Sweetheart for my daily use. Please and thank you. Also marry me Adam.” Meanwhile, Greisman isn’t the only one vying for Rippon’s affection — Britney Spears reached out to let him know she’s a fan!

Rippon, who won a bronze medal in the team skating event, made history as the first openly gay man to compete for the United States in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

