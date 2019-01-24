Ready to fight. Olympian Nathan Adrian announced on Thursday, January 24, that he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer but still hopes to compete in the 2020 games.

“Life, like swimming the 100 free, can come at you hard and fast as you can’t always see who, or what, may be chasing you down,” he wrote via Instagram along with a series of photos of him in the hospital. “Recently, I went to the doctor as something didn’t seem quite right. At the very least, I still needed to get my flu shot so it couldn’t hurt.”

The gold medalist, 30, continued: “After a few tests and visits with a specialist, I unfortunately learned that I have Testicular Cancer. On the bright side, we caught it early, I have already started treatment and the prognosis is good.”

Adrian noted that he “will be back in the water in a few short weeks with my sights fully set on Tokyo!” (The 2020 games will be held in the Japanese city from July 24 to August 9.)

The Olympic swimmer also detailed how he wants his cancer battle to affect public perception of medical issues with which men deal. “Along the way, I hope to share my journey in an effort to help break the stigma of discussing men’s health issues,” he explained. “I’ve realized that too often we tend to avoid these important topics, ignore the potential warning signs, and put off getting the medical help that we may need. As I told my family, I’ll be putting my public health degree to work a little sooner than I planned!”

Adrian went on to thank his loved ones, including wife Hallie Adrian, whom he married in September 2018. “But in all seriousness, I am keeping a positive attitude as cases such as mine are curable. I am extremely grateful for my family and friends, especially my wife, for their love and support,” he concluded. “I am scheduled for surgery early next week and will provide an update soon.”

Hallie emphasized her support for her husband in her own Instagram post. “’In sickness and in health’ came a bit sooner for us than anticipated,” she wrote. “Shortly after his 30th birthday, Nathan was diagnosed with Testicular Cancer and since then it’s been a whirlwind of doctor appointments, cat scans and surgery. We are so thankful that the prognosis is good and are hopeful that his next surgery (scheduled for this Monday) will be curative. … Your positivity and strength during this time is more impressive to me than any medal you could ever win. I love you now and always!”

Nathan competed in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic games in Beijing, London and Rio, respectively, and has won five gold, one silver and two bronze medals in his career.

