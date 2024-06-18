Tongan Olympian Pita Taufatofua is speaking out following the death of 18-year-old kite foil racer Jackson James Rice.

“It is with Saddness that I share the passing of @jj__rice our future Olympic hopeful kite surfer from Haapai in Tonga,” Taufatofua, 40, wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 17, alongside photos of the late Rice riding on the water. “The first time I met JJ he was working at his resort matafonua laying under a van wrenching on it covered in engine oil.”

Taufatofua described Rice as “a kid that reminded me of my childhood growing up,” adding, “There are very few mechanics in the islands and so he would help his Father. In-between helping at the resort he would do what he loved, kite surfing out in the oceans of Haapai.”

He continued, “Being self taught as a kid he reached a level where he would compete at the recent Olympic qualifiers on his quest to one day represent Tonga at the Olympic Games.”

Taufatofua, who represented Tonga at the Olympics in 2016, 2018 and 2020, noted that Rice “had great respect for the sea and for all the people on our little Motu,” adding, “JJ left this world doing exactly what he loved, in a place he loved, the Ocean.”

He concluded, “From all of us from the Kingdom of Tonga, we continue to be inspired by you and your families dedication and love for the islands and our beautiful oceans. May you continue to ride the waves of heaven on your next great Adventure! Ofa atu 🇹🇴.”

Rice died in a diving accident on Saturday, June 15, weeks before making his kite foil racing debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics. His father, Darren, told Matangi Tonga News that Jackson was free diving from a boat in Faleloa, Ha’apai, when he experienced what was likely a shallow water blackout.

The medical emergency occurs when a diver loses consciousness due to lack of oxygen in shallow water. An official cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

According to Matangi Tonga News, Rice was discovered by other divers on the seafloor beneath the boat around 12:15 p.m. The teen died after unsuccessful resuscitation attempts.

Jackson’s sister, Lily, took to Facebook on Sunday, June 16, to pay tribute to her late brother. “I was blessed with the most amazing brother in the whole world and it pains me to say that he’s passed away,” she wrote. “He was an amazing kitefoiler and he would have made it to the Olympics and come out with a big shiny medal … he made so many amazing friends all over the world.”