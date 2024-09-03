Ugandan runner Rebecca Cheptegei is receiving treatment for burns on 75 percent of her body after being set on fire by boyfriend Dickson Ndiema.

Multiple outlets — including the BBC and the Associated Press — have reported that Cheptegei, 33, was allegedly attacked by Ndiema while at her house in Kenya. Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom stated that Ndiema “bought a jerrican of petrol, poured it on her and set her ablaze during a disagreement” that took place on Sunday, September 1, per the AP.

“The couple were heard quarreling outside their house,” Kosiom said, according to the BBC, who referred to Ndiema as Cheptegei’s “former” boyfriend in their report. “During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her.”

The AP reported that Ndiema received burns during the incident as well and is seeking treatment. Both Cheptegei and Ndiema are currently at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, in Eldoret, a city in Kenya.

Related: Celebrity Injuries Through the Years Take a look back at Reese Witherspoon, David Beckham, Halle Berry and other stars who have had minor injuries that have made headlines

The fight took place weeks after Cheptegei competed as a long distance and marathon runner for Uganda in the 2024 Paris Olympics, finishing in 44th place.

While the status of Cheptegei and Ndiema’s relationship is unknown, the AP reported that they had apparently been arguing over land that her house was built on. Cheptegei’s parents said the athlete bought land and moved to Trans Nzoia in order to continue her training.

After the incident, police commander Kosiom spoke with The Standard, revealing that neighbors put out the fire before rushing Cheptegei and Ndiema to the hospital. A “five-liter yellow jerrican, a bag and a black marvin” and “burnt mobile phone” were reportedly collected at the scene for “forensic analysis,” Kosiom continued.

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

Prior to Cheptegei’s appearance in this year’s Paris Olympics, she competed in various marathons. She ended 2022 with a fourth-place finish in the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, which allowed her to secure her spot at the Olympics. Cheptegei has been competing as a professional athlete since 2010, even winning the Kampala 10,000 meter race in Kampala, Uganda that year.

Cheptegei’s incident comes months after fellow Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat was stabbed to death at age 34 in Eldoret. Police found Kiplagat’s body in his car in December 2023 with multiple stab wounds to his head and chest. He competed at the 2012 London Olympics in the 3,000m steeplechase. Two men were arrested for his death earlier this year, according to the AP.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.