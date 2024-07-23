The time has come! The 2024 Olympics officially begin on Friday, July 26. Whether you have a front-row seat as the torch is lit during the opening ceremony or if you plan on hitting watch parties, you can show off your team spirit, courtesy of new Olympic-themed fashion essentials and accessories.

Celeb-owned collections like Kim Kardashian‘s Skims and go-to retailers like Abercrombie & Fitch are among the trendy brands that have released Olympic-themed pieces. From cozy sweatshirts to chic swimsuits and track jackets, you can’t go wrong with an Olympic-themed outfit. Plus there are chic accessories like hats and bags, too. We scoured the ‘net for fun and fresh Olympic-themed fashion essentials and accessories that will look like you’re going for the gold. Check out our top picks ahead!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Kim Kardashian’s Skim line added a patriotic touch to one of her brand’s most beloved boxer brief styles!

2. The ‘Zon: In case you were wondering, Amazon has an Olympic-themed lined. This comfy crewneck is perfect for late nights when you’re watching your favorite athletes!

3. Affordable Classic: If you act fast, you can score Old Navy’s Team USA T-shirt on sale for less than $15!

4. School Spirit: Who doesn’t love a good varsity jacket? This red, white and blue varsity jacket from Mother delivers major school spirit!

5. Pack Light: Keep all of your essentials nice and neat, courtesy of this Olympic tote bag from Gap!

6. Old School Graphics: Abercrombie & Fitch delivered a retro-inspired slay with this graphic crewneck!

7. Swim Style: Do you have plans to go for a dip anytime soon? You’ll look like you’re on the USA swimming team in this J.Crew signature one-piece!

8. Flowy Halter: Want to rock an elevated Olympic-inspired look? LoveShackFancy has you covered with this flirty halter-style dress!

9. Bucket Babe: We love a good bucket hat. The North Face added a patriotic touch to one of its classic bucket hat styles!

10. Parisian Slay: Celebrate the City of Lights with this Paris-themed tee from Free People!

11. Pride: This American Flag print sweatshirt is made of soft fabric so it’s lightweight enough to wear without getting too hot!

12. Totally Tube: Tube tops are having the ultimate moment this summer. This all-white PacSun tube top has a USA flag and Olympic rings for double the fun!

13. Last but Not Least: Are you always chilly? Forever 21 has you covered with a red, white and blue varsity-style hoodie!