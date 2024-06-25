Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you ask Us, every summer is special. However, this summer has a special occasion that makes it feel even more special. The 2024 Summer Olympics are less than a month away! It’s the one time every four years when the best athletes from around the world compete to see who will bring home the gold, and we can’t wait to tune in. We’ll watch the games unfold from Friday, July 26 through Sunday, August 11. Whether you’re jet-setting to Paris to watch the games unfold IRL or hosting watch parties, you can showcase your pride in Olympic outfits.

Related: Celebrate the Fourth of July in These Red, White and Blue Pieces The Fourth of July is one of the biggest celebrations of the summer. Many of Us have jam-packed calendars to pay homage to US independence. From jam-packed backyard barbecues to family-friendly block parties and luxe boat rides, there are so many fun things for Us to get into. Whether you plan to spend the holiday […]

Brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, Anthropologie and J. Crew have limited-edition pieces that celebrate the upcoming games and pay homage to classic ones. Retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom and Walmart are stocked with red, white and blue pieces are ideal options for Olympic outfits. We’ve rounded up so many chic Olympic outfits that will make you feel like you’re a player on Team USA!

Olympic Sweatshirts, Cardigans and Outerwear

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Adidas track jacket will come in so handy for breezy summer nights — just $80!

2. Preppy Win: You can have so much fun styling this navy blue sweatshirt. You can tie it around your shoulders or layer it with a lightweight linen blouse for a preppy look — just $27!

3. Gone Swimming: J. Crew just released a collab with the USA Swimming team and this sweatshirt is one our favorite pieces in the collection — just $118!

4. Retro Style: Celebrate the trendy style from past Olympic games in this Anthropologie sweatshirt that calls back to 1984 — just $98!

5. Beach Babe: Bring your patriotic style to the beach in this red, white and blue crochet cardigan — just $148!

6. Flashback: Abercrombie & Fitch has cute sweatshirts that flashback to the 1984, 1992, 1996 and 2004 Olympics — just $80!

Olympic Shirts & Dresses

7. Red-Hot: Serve sporty yet posh style in this Adidas dress. It has a sassy side slit that we absolutely love — just $55!

8. On the Go: Want to replace your casual wear? Snag this all-white cropped tank — just $19!

9. Pretty Polo: Want to bring your patriotic style into the office? Rock this red polo-style shirt. It has a trendy dark blue collar — just $27!

10. Versatile Find: This tee is made from high-quality fabric so you can elevate it with flowy trousers or dress it down with leggings and sneakers — just $23!

11. Every Day Slay: Serve casual chic vibes in this loose-fitting T-shirt — just $18!

12. Jersey Style: You’ll look like you’re gearing up for a game in this jersey-like shirt — just $30!

Olympic Shoes and Accessories

13. Colorful Combo: Show off your Team USA pride in these comfy red, white and blue Ryka sneakers — originally $80, now just $60!

14. Throwback Vibes: This Abercrombie & Fitch cap celebrates the 1984 Olympics. It has a red, white and blue design that’s for fashionistas who love a nostalgic touch — just $40!

15. Cute Kimono: You’ll win the award for the most festive look in the airy American flag-printed kimono — just $15!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

16. Patriotic PJs: Channel Olympic-level pride when you go to bed in this striped PJ Salvage set — just $100!