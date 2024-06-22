Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

8 Fourth of July Outfits That Will Elevate Your Festivities This Year

By
Fourth of July fashion
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s hard to believe it, but the Fourth of July is right around the corner. Whether you’re visiting family over the holiday or taking a trip, having the perfect outfit can show your affinity for patriotism. What’s more, if you want to replace your tried and true American flag T-shirt, you’ve come to the right place!

Related: 15 Last-Minute 4th of July Outfits and Accessories to Snag Before the Holiday

From flouncy dresses to functional sets, there is an easy, effortless outfit option that will help you look patriotic without going overboard for the Fourth of July. Nevertheless, we rounded up eight Fourth of July outfits that will elevate your holiday style — read on to see our picks!

ZESICA Squiggle 2-Piece Outfit

ZESICA Women's 2024 Summer 2 Piece Outfit
Amazon

This ZESICA Squiggle 2-Piece Outfit is perfect for barbecues and kick backs — just $40!

See it!

Kuraki Women’s Casual Print Button Front Maxi Shirt Dress

Kuraki Women's Casual Print Button Front Maxi Shirt Dress
Nordstrom

We love this Kuraki Women’s Button Front Maxi Shirt Dress because it’s a versatile denim piece — just $39!

See it!

Free Assembly Women’s Sleeveless Square Neck Midi Dress

Free Assembly Women's Sleeveless Square Neck Midi Dress
Walmart

For those who want to look dainty and flirty, this Free Assembly Women’s Sleeveless Square Neck Midi Dress is right up your alley — just $34!

See it!

No Boundaries Juniors’ Striped Crochet Halter and Shorts Set

No Boundaries Juniors’ Striped Crochet Halter and Shorts Set
Walmart

We love this No Boundaries Juniors’ Striped Crochet Halter and Shorts Set because it’s so colorful and adorable — just $20!

See it!

ASTR the Label Square Neck Midi Dress

ASTR the Label Square Neck Midi Dress
Nordstrom

If you need a refined option for the holiday, this ASTR the Label Square Neck Midi Dress can help you look sleek for the Fourth of July and even for Christmas parties at the end of the year — just $99!

See it!

MELLODAY Stripe High-Low Dress

MELLODAY Stripe High-Low Dress
Nordstrom

Calling all asymmetrical lovers! This MELLODAY Stripe High-Low Dress is a neutral, airy option that we’re sure you’ll love — just $99!

See it!

Nordstrom Stripe Long Sleeve Cotton Shirtdress

Nordstrom Stripe Long Sleeve Cotton Shirtdress
Nordstrom

This Nordstrom Stripe Long Sleeve Cotton Shirtdress has a preppy vibe to it and pairs well with sneakers or sandals — was $90, now just $67!

See it!

Dressed in Lala Gigi Two-Piece Check Top & Pants Set

Dressed in Lala Gigi Two-Piece Check Top & Pants Set
Nordstrom

This Dressed in Lala Gigi Two-Piece Check Top & Pants Set is perfect for the girls who love to make a bold statement through patterns — just $112!

See it!

Related: 17 Fourth of July Fashion Pieces That are Way More Chic Than Your Firework T-Shirt

PRETTYGARDEN Sundress Amazon

Deal of the Day

Snag the Sale on This Sundress While it’s Still 30% Off! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!