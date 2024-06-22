Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s hard to believe it, but the Fourth of July is right around the corner. Whether you’re visiting family over the holiday or taking a trip, having the perfect outfit can show your affinity for patriotism. What’s more, if you want to replace your tried and true American flag T-shirt, you’ve come to the right place!

Related: 15 Last-Minute 4th of July Outfits and Accessories to Snag Before the Holiday For those of you scrambling to figure out your 4th of July plans, know that you’re not alone. We always wait until the last minute to finalize our holiday festivities — and fashion! But since we have less than a week until America’s birthday, it’s time to order our outfits and accessories ASAP. Amazon […]

From flouncy dresses to functional sets, there is an easy, effortless outfit option that will help you look patriotic without going overboard for the Fourth of July. Nevertheless, we rounded up eight Fourth of July outfits that will elevate your holiday style — read on to see our picks!

ZESICA Squiggle 2-Piece Outfit

This ZESICA Squiggle 2-Piece Outfit is perfect for barbecues and kick backs — just $40!

Kuraki Women’s Casual Print Button Front Maxi Shirt Dress

We love this Kuraki Women’s Button Front Maxi Shirt Dress because it’s a versatile denim piece — just $39!

Free Assembly Women’s Sleeveless Square Neck Midi Dress

For those who want to look dainty and flirty, this Free Assembly Women’s Sleeveless Square Neck Midi Dress is right up your alley — just $34!

No Boundaries Juniors’ Striped Crochet Halter and Shorts Set

We love this No Boundaries Juniors’ Striped Crochet Halter and Shorts Set because it’s so colorful and adorable — just $20!

ASTR the Label Square Neck Midi Dress

If you need a refined option for the holiday, this ASTR the Label Square Neck Midi Dress can help you look sleek for the Fourth of July and even for Christmas parties at the end of the year — just $99!

MELLODAY Stripe High-Low Dress

Calling all asymmetrical lovers! This MELLODAY Stripe High-Low Dress is a neutral, airy option that we’re sure you’ll love — just $99!

Nordstrom Stripe Long Sleeve Cotton Shirtdress

This Nordstrom Stripe Long Sleeve Cotton Shirtdress has a preppy vibe to it and pairs well with sneakers or sandals — was $90, now just $67!

Dressed in Lala Gigi Two-Piece Check Top & Pants Set

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

This Dressed in Lala Gigi Two-Piece Check Top & Pants Set is perfect for the girls who love to make a bold statement through patterns — just $112!