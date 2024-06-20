Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Between planning the barbeque and decorating, sometimes you get so busy prepping for the Fourth of July holiday that the last thing on your mind is finding a good outfit for it. Before you know it, it’s the day of and all you have to wear is that firework t-shirt you have at the bottom of your drawer. While it’s still festive, you’d feel so much more pulled together if you’d had a chic outfit planned for the festivities.

Make this year the year you can keep the t-shirt in the drawer and feel totally posh with our round up of 17 fashion pieces that are much, much chicer. Each one is still patriotic, made in red, white or blue (or all three), but all have a polished look about them. From dresses, to tops, to shorts, to sets, we scoured the internet to find the best out there so you can continue focusing on the more important task at hand: planning and prepping.

1. Easy and Comfy: If you’ve got a lot planned for the holiday, a cute, but also easy and comfortable mini dress like this one will be your best bet — $39!

2. Festive and Floral: Almost made for the Fourth of July, this floral midi dress comes in several red, white and blue floral print patterns for you to choose from — was $49, now $32!

3. Barbeques Best-Dressed: Even if there’s not a contest, you’ll still be voted best-dressed in this blue sundress when you pair it with some white heels and gold jewelry — was $128, now $90!

4. Crochet Cuteness: If your holiday is around a lake, you’ll definitely want to consider this breezy crochet top that pairs perfectly over a tank top — was $30, now $23!

5. Do It All With Denim: A number one best-seller on Amazon, these distressed denim shorts from Levi’s will go with everything from t-shirts to blouses — was $60, now $25!

6. Chic Shorts: If you’re not a dress person, these tailored-style shorts from Open Edit are an easy way to look just as elevated without one — $50!

7. Make it a Maxi: A popular style this year, this white maxi skirt has a flowy, tiered design and a breezy chiffon fabric — was $37, now $35!

8. Corset-Inspired: A silhouette-enhancing style, this corset-inspired top from House of CB will earn you tons of compliments — was $119, now $60!

9. Best Bodysuit: Stand out in the crowd with this Free People bodysuit that features cute bow tie straps, a v-wire and corset-style bodice — $68!

10. Trending Top: With over 1,000 bought in the last month, shoppers are probably also prepping their Fourth of July wardrobe with this beautiful but simple blouse — $25!

11. Stars and Stripes: Go casual chic in this sleeveless dress from Petal and Pup that features a tiered design, smocked bodice and striped design — $20!

12. Seriously Cute Set: Making for an easy and comfortable outfit, this cute two-piece set comes in both a red and blue version — $44!

13. Ravish in Red: There’s no way you won’t catch eyes in this ravishing red dress that has an off-the-shoulder design, ruffle details and cinched waist — $39!

14. Cue the Cap Sleeves: Perfect for going from the parade to the fireworks, this knitted cap sleeve top will keep you enough for a sunny day but also warm enough once nighttime rolls around — was $41, now $35!

15. Flirty in Florals: The perfect way to stay looking cute but feeling comfortable, this mini dress is made of a beautiful floral fabric but a soft and stretchy polyester and spandex fabric blend — $34!

16. A Casual Classic: If you’re going for more of a classic outfit, you’ll definitely want this classic button up that features cap sleeves — was $30, now $18!

17. Versatile Vest Dress: Keep it classy and casual in the trendy vest dress that’s made with contrast buttons, a v-neckline and breathable cotton fabric — $35!