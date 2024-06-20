Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you ask my friends and family one fact about me, they’ll all tell you I love extreme heat. Whether it’s muggy weather in New York City or triple-digit temps with dry heat in Palm Springs, I feel my best when I’m basking in unbearably hot weather. Now that NYC is gearing up for its first heatwave of the summer, I have to be extra cautious about what to wear. That means putting bright colors to the side in favor of darker hues to conceal sweat.

The struggle for sweat-friendly clothing typically ends up with me rocking all-black numbers. However, I’ve recently come across a few pieces with an all-black base and colorful accents that deliver the best of both worlds. Not only is sweat less visible, but I also get to add a bright pop of color to my look. I scrolled by a navy blue halter-neck dress on Amazon with the cutest floral print design and I quickly added it to my cart.

The Ouges Halter-neck Floral Sundress has the potential to become my favorite piece of the season. For starters, it has a flattering neckline that showcases my broad shoulders and arms. There’s slight ruching along the neckline that adds an elegant touch to the dress before it flows into a pleated skirt. It’s made from soft polyester and spandex, making it ultra-comfy and roomy. Plus, it comes in 31 shades.

Get the Ouges Halter-Neck Floral Sundress for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

I love this dress because it’s so versatile. It stops right in the middle of the thigh, so It’s appropriate on days when I’m working in the office. If I want to look polished during a last-minute brunch reservation, I can style it with wedges and a cute sun hat. For more casual occasions, I can rock it with oversized gold hoops and canvas sneakers.

Amazon shoppers have nothing but good things to say about this floral print dress. “This halter neck dress is an absolute showstopper,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “From the moment I slipped it on, I felt like I was walking the red carpet. The halter neck design beautifully accentuates the shoulders and neckline, giving it a timeless and elegant appeal.”

Want to beat the heat this summer while maintaining chic style? This floral print dress is a great place to start!

