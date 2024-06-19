Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a beauty and fashion writer, I’ve had the luxury of working from home for four years now. After a while, I got too comfortable with only putting on athleisure to head to my desk for my 9 to 5. Don’t get me wrong, I love a good pair of leggings and a sweatshirt, but some days, I want to feel put together. That’s when I found a mini dress that’s still comfortable and packed with style. Even better, it’s only $35 at Amazon!

Related: 18 Loose Dresses That Are More Slimming Than Bodycon Styles Bodycon dresses can be super flattering, but if you prefer loose styles check out these summer dresses that we're obsessed with — details

If you’re in a fashion rut, the Prettygarden Cap-Sleeve Mini Dress can instantly elevate your work-from-home style. As soon as you put it on, you’re bound to feel better. The dress is so comfortable; I don’t miss my leggings throughout the day. It’s made with a mini dress silhouette, but it’s not overly short — instead, it falls at the mid-thigh. I’m shorter, so mine comes a few inches above the knee.

Get the Prettygarden Cap-Sleeve Mini Dress for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

The dress features a soft fabric that feels like a blanket draped over your body. But don’t be fooled — it still offers plenty of shape without hugging your midsection and hips. It’s also not heavy, making it an excellent option to wear during all seasons. What made me purchase the dress was the timeless, subtle print that gives it an expensive aesthetic. Additionally, it boasts two side pockets and one on the chest. There are also cap sleeves to give the dress structure.

I love styling the mini dress with flats, and now that it’s warm outside, I’ve been throwing on a chunky sandal. The dress is also versatile enough to wear through fall. Just grab a pair of your favorite booties, and voilà!

One Amazon shopper said that the dress is an “absolute wardrobe must-have.” They also added the “fit is absolutely perfect. Does not hug my body but shows off my shape without making my chest look its size. The comfort is on point, and the hidden pockets are a plus (I say hidden bc they don’t stick out on the hips like dress pockets can sometimes do). The quality of this dress is superb. It is not a thin material by any means, but that and the patterned design is what makes this dress look so expensive.”

“It feels like a really big sweatshirt but looks so nice and professional,” another five-star reviewer wrote. “I got so many compliments on this, and I wore it on a 86 degrees day when it was sunny and it gets a little warm yeah but it isn’t unbearable and is so worth it for how insanely comfortable it is.”

This cap-sleeve mini dress comes in 11 pretty colors, so get ready to stock up your wardrobe!

Get the Prettygarden Cap-Sleeve Mini Dress for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more from Prettygarden here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!