Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer doesn’t officially start until tomorrow, but it’s already off to a bang. Most of Us across the US are gearing up for a heatwave that’s expected to last throughout the weekend. With temps expected to rise near triple digits and beyond in some places, it’s only right that we’re dressed for the occasion. That raises the question, what’s the best way to dress during a heatwave?

Related: 17 Loose Summer Shorts That Are More Flattering Than Tight Ones When done right, tight shorts can show off the curves nicely — but boy, do they have some trade-offs that come along with them. They can cause ever-so-dreaded chafing and skin irritation, make you just that much hotter in the summer heat and be downright uncomfortable. I don’t know about you, but these are just […]

If you ask Us, surviving summer’s first heatwave is all about snagging fabrics that are lightweight and breathable. Materials like linen and cotton are ideal because they allow for ventilation. Flowy styles like tiered dresses and lightweight trousers are helpful options because they won’t stick to you if you start to sweat from the extreme heat. Plus, accessories like sunglasses and bucket hats keep the sun out of your face. We’ve searched around popular retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Abercrombie & Fitch and Quince for heatwave-friendly clothes. Read ahead to check out our top picks!

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This linen-like blouse is a real crowd-pleaser. Not only is it lightweight and breathable, but it’s versatile too. It’s a hit with shoppers, who purchased it more than 1,000 times in the last month. Best of all? It’s on sale — originally $70, now just $22!

2. Flattering Stripes: Vertical stripes are ultra-flattering. This sleeveless Time and Tru blouse has a colorful assortment of stripes and a roomy fit that won’t stick to you in the heat — just $13!

3. Comfy Straps: Many fashionistas are on the hunt for tank top styles that conceal their bra straps. This flowy black option has a flattering square-neck design, dressy pleats and a rounded hemline for a flattering fit — just $12!

4. Crop Crochet: Show off your midsection in this artsy crochet-style crop top — just $28!

5. Everyday Tee: You can’t go wrong with a basic T-shirt as temperatures rise. This versatile Free Assembly shirt has cute cap sleeves — just $12!

Dresses & Sets

6. Strapless Slay: This tube-top style dress from Windsor is ideal for casual outings on extremely hot days. The cute striped print makes it look so elegant, but it has a roomy silhouette so it won’t stick to you if you begin to sweat — just $53!

7. Time Saver: Getting dressed just got easier, courtesy of Petal & Pup’s two-piece crop top and skirt set — just $89!

8. Boho Chic: Serve Boho style in this flowy all-white Quince dress. It’s lightweight and comes with chic tiers— just $60!

9. Dressed to Impress: Unfortunately, the fun doesn’t stop because of record high temps. This halter-top maxi dress is perfect for romantic date nights or dressy occasions — just $46!

10. Vibrant Prints: You’ll feel relaxed and comfortable in this flowy T-shirt dress — originally $22, now just $20!

11. Mini Swing: This loose-fitting sleeveless mini from Quince has so many chic accents. We absolutely love the pleats and shell button details — just $60!

Bottoms

12. Airy Flow: Quince’s 100% European flax linen trousers will keep you cool while looking stylish and trendy. These trousers are a no-brainer because they’re breathable and naturally heat-regulating — just $40!

13. Vcay Slay: Whether you’re jet setting to a tropical island or heading to a night out at home, you’ll look vacation-ready in this crochet maxi skirt from Abercrombie & Fitch. It has a mini skirt lining underneath to provide added coverage from the see-through details — just $90!

14. Short, Shorts: Tight denim shorts may not be the best choice for summer’s brutal heat. These loose-fitting shorts deliver the same chic style, but they have a roomy silhouette, so they won’t stick to you in the heat — just $27!

15. Goth Florals: This all-black Nasty-Gal maxi skirt has delicate white florals placed throughout for a dreamy touch to an otherwise edgy look — just $40!

16. Cinched Waist: These linen-like shorts have a paper bag style waist that’s perfect for cinch to show off your curves — just $25!

17. Mellow Yellow: Want to stay cool when you’re heading to work? Snag these vibrant yellow trousers. They’re made form a lightweight material that will blow in the summer breeze — just $15!

18. On Trend: Bermuda shorts are having the ultimate fashion moment. Use these lightweight shorts to serve an athleisure-inspired take on the trend — just $20!

Shoes & Accessories

19. All Shade: Sunglasses are a must as temps soar up to near triple digits. These oversized Universal Thread sunglasses feature a unique gradient and offer maximum UV protection — just $15!

20. Claws Out: The last thing you want is hair sticking to your face when the weather is too hot to handle. This jumbo-sized claw clip is large enough to keep your hair secure. Plus, it comes in a cute tortoiseshell pattern — just $8!

21. The Mane Attraction: This Kurt Geiger bucket hat is perfect for concealing bad hair deals and keeping the sun out of your face when the heat is unbearable — just $88!

22. Orange You Glad: Stay comfy when you’re on the go in this bright orange Crocs — just $40!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

23. Last but Not Least: Extreme heat makes many of Us want to wear as little as possible. If you want to ditch your every day bra for a braless style, use these waterproof breast petals to prevent your nips from peeking through your heatwave-friendly ensembles — originally $32, now just $24!