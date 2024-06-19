Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When done right, tight shorts can show off the curves nicely — but boy, do they have some trade-offs that come along with them. They can cause ever-so-dreaded chafing and skin irritation, make you just that much hotter in the summer heat and be downright uncomfortable. I don’t know about you, but these are just enough reasons to make me want to try something different — and by different, I mean loose and flowy pairs that are just as flattering.

Whoever said that more relaxed shorts can’t be just as flattering as tight ones was seriously disturbed. In fact, we rounded up 17 loose and flowy pairs of shorts that are visual evidence that they can be (and are) more flattering (take that, haters)! Whether you’re someone who’d prefer to stick to denim styles for the summer or someone looking for a lightweight linen style, we’ve found your new favorite comfortable go-to pair below. Plus — they start at only $9!

1. Our Absolute Favorite! Our top favorite pick goes to these casual shorts because of their breezy summer style (and fabric), comfortable elastic waist, pockets and rave shopper reviews — was $30, now $28!

2. Beat the Summer Heat: Probably the best shorts you can buy during the hot winter months, these shorts from Quince are made of 100% European linen, which is one of the most breathable fabrics on the market — $30!

3. For the Trendsetter: A major trend right now, these striped pajama-style shorts are big for fashionistas in both Europe and the U.S. — $25!

4. The Under-$10 Pick: Yes, you read that right! Not only are these smocked, elastic-waist shorts from Walmart more comfortable than tighter pairs, they’re also under $10 — $9!

5. Tailored Just Right: Just because these shorts have the tailored look doesn’t mean they’re uncomfortable! In fact, they have a stretchy fabric, relaxed fit and an elastic waist — $40!

6. From the Gym to the Couch: No, literally, these cozy fleece shorts were actually made to be able to be worn for both the gym and the couch — was $20, now $18!

7. Mix It Up! Made to help you switch up your style, these flowy shorts come in 36 colors and patterns like florals and geometric prints — was $27, now $21!

8. The Cool Mom Pick: With these shorts and their relaxed and laid-back style, you’ll get some extra cool mom points picking your kids up from school — $27!

9. Do the Denim: Yep, that’s right! These denim shorts prove that denim can come in loose, flowy and more comfortable styles too — $25!

10. A Beach Necessity: The perfect bikini cover-ups, these shorts have an easy slip-on design and breathable linen blend fabric — $30!

11. Feminine and Flirty: Perfect for farmer’s market, picnic and casual coffee dates, these shorts feature a cute ruffle design, flowy design and come in several boho-style prints — $29!

12. Going for Granola Girl: Embodying the granola-girl style aesthetic, these shorts feature contrast buttons, rolled up hems and a drawstring waist — $30!

13. Better With a Bow: Not only do bows on shorts like this pair add a cute detail, they’re also slimming for the tummy — $20!

14. Business Casual: Make business casual comfy with these tailored-style shorts that can be paired with both sandals and heels — $34!

15. Love Them Longer: If you prefer your shorts on the longer side, this linen style from J. Crew that goes to the mid thigh is for you — $70!

16. Made for Everybody: Truly made for every body type, these cotton shorts come in sizes XXS-5X — $40!

17. Best Bermudas: And last but certainly not least, we round out our list with these Bermuda shorts that have a cozy athletic fabric and drawstring waist — $14!