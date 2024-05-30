Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sometimes, you need to make a part of your outfit the statement piece you want people to remember. If you’ve never thought of using a pair of shorts to do this, you might want to consider using these shorts to do just that. They’re some of the prettiest, most delicate shorts you’ll see this summer, bet, especially if you’re shopping at Walmart regularly.

You won’t want to miss out on the $35 pair of HDE High Waisted Linen Shorts, which which are made from the airiest fabric possible. They come with an adjustable drawstring waist with two front pockets and a 4-inch inseam. You can store all your stuff in the pockets, and their short length mean they’re perfect for casual wear with anything from tanks to tees and everything in between. But one of the most exciting things about this particular pair are the delicate blue flowers all over the garment.

The floral design makes these shorts look even more unique, and they’re absolutely gorgeous. You can get them in other colors, but they look best with this color layout, if you ask Us. It also makes them versatile, because they look good with both light and dark colors. This is the type of short design that you don’t see too often anymore, especially at this price point, so since you can snag them at Walmart, it’ll be a good idea to go ahead and lock your pair in.

If you think you can rock these shorts (and you totally should), you should pick up a pair right now before they’re out of stock. They’re available in multiple sizes, so you should be able to find them in your size. And when you get them, we know you’ll be wearing them all summer.

