Sometimes, regular looks just aren’t enough. I want to incorporate something fun and edgy into what I’m wearing, too. And that entails pieces some might consider “weird” or “edgy” in some way, like spikes, skulls, etc. Hey, walking on the wild side is fun! But I don’t want to go full-on crazy. That’s where a mesh top comes in, since I don’t want to show off every single part of myself. Maybe just a little bit — and the mesh is a barrier. There’s a great top at Amazon that works fantastically for this, too.

The Avidlove Long Sleeve Mesh Top is just $13 at Amazon, and it not only has great coverage, but it comes in multiple different colors if you decide that black really isn’t your thing. I like to wear the mesh top with a tank top instead of a bra to make sure it’s a little less revealing, but know that whatever you wear will show up under the shimmer mesh material. It has long sleeves as well, but that won’t matter since this is the perfect type of shirt to wear over the summer. Plus it’s just a pull-on look that you don’t have to worry about buttoning or any other weird ways to put on.

This is one of the most exciting pieces you might add to your wardrobe since it has tons of uses, and with it being festival season right now, you’re going to want to go deeper and get more drama out of your looks. It’ll be perfect for layering, especially if you’re going to be anywhere with hot temperatures and a switch to cooler later in the day.

Personally, I’d buy the top in every color if I could, but alas I don’t have much of a reason for this type of fun fashion every single day. I’m still good with the black version though, which makes it such a fun thing to try on occasion. And for just $13, it’s a fun buy for you, too.

