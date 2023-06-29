Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
For those of you scrambling to figure out your 4th of July plans, know that you’re not alone. We always wait until the last minute to finalize our holiday festivities — and fashion! But since we have less than a week until America’s birthday, it’s time to order our outfits and accessories ASAP.
Amazon Prime is always our go-to choice for free delivery and speedy shipping in a pinch. If you want to rock red, white and blue for the 4th, we’ve got you covered. Below are 15 patriotic pieces that are iconic for Independence Day!
Red, White and Blue Popsicle Handbag
To quote Katy Perry, this handbag is “so hot we’ll melt your popsicle!” We’re seriously smitten with this red, white and blue crossbody bag!
American Flag Crocs
Step out in style in these American flag Crocs! Patriotic and waterproof, these comfy sandals are perfect for a pool party.
Red, White and Blue Sunglasses (2-Pack)
Fun in the sun(glasses)! Look on the bright side in these red, white and blue shades.
USA Sweatshirt
Show some American pride in this USA sweatshirt! This classic look is trending right now, so you can rock this crew neck well after the 4th of July.
Red, White and Blue Light-Up Necklaces
To quote Katy Perry (again), “You just gotta ignite the light and let it shine. Just own the night like the 4th of July.” Shine bright in these red, white and blue light-up star necklaces!
4th of July Belt Bag
If your 4th of July involves day drinking, then this patriotic belt bag is an essential accessory. There’s even a drink holder for your beer!
USA Baseball Cap
Hats off, America! Keep it cool in this vintage-inspired USA baseball cap.
Vera Bradley Quilted Crossbody
How cute is this red, white and blue quilted crossbody from Vera Bradley? This soft bag is the ideal size when you’re on the go.
Red, White and Blue Popsicle Tee
Pair your popsicle handbag with this popsicle tee! Now we just need a firecracker ice pop!
Patriotic Necklaces
Spread the love with these 4th of July necklaces! Each set comes with 21 red, white and blue beaded pendants.
American Flag Leggings
Spending the 4th practicing pilates or walking in a parade? These American flag leggings will allow you to stretch it out in style!
Happy 4th of July Tee
Spell it out in this Happy 4th of July tee! The modern block letters make this shirt stylish.
American Flag Crop Top
Show a little skin in this flirty American flag crop top! We suggest styling this tank with blue jean shorts and white sneakers for an easy all-American ensemble.
American Flag Headband
This American flag bandana is a festive way to celebrate the holiday and have a good hair day at the same time!
American Flag Overalls
These American flag overalls put the “fun” in functional! With multiple pockets for storing your stuff, you can enjoy a hands-free holiday in this patriotic jumpsuit!
