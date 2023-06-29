Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For those of you scrambling to figure out your 4th of July plans, know that you’re not alone. We always wait until the last minute to finalize our holiday festivities — and fashion! But since we have less than a week until America’s birthday, it’s time to order our outfits and accessories ASAP.

Amazon Prime is always our go-to choice for free delivery and speedy shipping in a pinch. If you want to rock red, white and blue for the 4th, we’ve got you covered. Below are 15 patriotic pieces that are iconic for Independence Day!

Red, White and Blue Popsicle Handbag

To quote Katy Perry, this handbag is “so hot we’ll melt your popsicle!” We’re seriously smitten with this red, white and blue crossbody bag!

Was $30 On Sale: $15 You Save 50% See It!

American Flag Crocs

Step out in style in these American flag Crocs! Patriotic and waterproof, these comfy sandals are perfect for a pool party.

Was $55 On Sale: $41 You Save 25% See It!

Red, White and Blue Sunglasses (2-Pack)

Fun in the sun(glasses)! Look on the bright side in these red, white and blue shades.

Was $16 On Sale: $15 You Save 6% See It!

USA Sweatshirt

Show some American pride in this USA sweatshirt! This classic look is trending right now, so you can rock this crew neck well after the 4th of July.

$25.00 See It!

Red, White and Blue Light-Up Necklaces

To quote Katy Perry (again), “You just gotta ignite the light and let it shine. Just own the night like the 4th of July.” Shine bright in these red, white and blue light-up star necklaces!

$14.00 See It!

4th of July Belt Bag

If your 4th of July involves day drinking, then this patriotic belt bag is an essential accessory. There’s even a drink holder for your beer!

Was $25 On Sale: $20 You Save 20% See It!

USA Baseball Cap

Hats off, America! Keep it cool in this vintage-inspired USA baseball cap.

Was $16.00 See It!

Vera Bradley Quilted Crossbody

How cute is this red, white and blue quilted crossbody from Vera Bradley? This soft bag is the ideal size when you’re on the go.

Was $80 On Sale: $64 You Save 20% See It!

Red, White and Blue Popsicle Tee

Pair your popsicle handbag with this popsicle tee! Now we just need a firecracker ice pop!

Was $18.00 See It!

Patriotic Necklaces

Spread the love with these 4th of July necklaces! Each set comes with 21 red, white and blue beaded pendants.

Was $12 On Sale: $9 You Save 25% See It!

American Flag Leggings

Spending the 4th practicing pilates or walking in a parade? These American flag leggings will allow you to stretch it out in style!

$21.00 See It!

Happy 4th of July Tee

Spell it out in this Happy 4th of July tee! The modern block letters make this shirt stylish.

$20.00 See It!

American Flag Crop Top

Show a little skin in this flirty American flag crop top! We suggest styling this tank with blue jean shorts and white sneakers for an easy all-American ensemble.

$18.00 See It!

American Flag Headband

This American flag bandana is a festive way to celebrate the holiday and have a good hair day at the same time!

$9.00 See It!

American Flag Overalls

These American flag overalls put the “fun” in functional! With multiple pockets for storing your stuff, you can enjoy a hands-free holiday in this patriotic jumpsuit!

$38.00 See It!

