Cancel OK
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

4th of July

15 Last-Minute 4th of July Outfits and Accessories to Snag Before the Holiday

By
4th of July outfits
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. 

For those of you scrambling to figure out your 4th of July plans, know that you’re not alone. We always wait until the last minute to finalize our holiday festivities — and fashion! But since we have less than a week until America’s birthday, it’s time to order our outfits and accessories ASAP.

Amazon Prime is always our go-to choice for free delivery and speedy shipping in a pinch. If you want to rock red, white and blue for the 4th, we’ve got you covered. Below are 15 patriotic pieces that are iconic for Independence Day!

Red, White and Blue Popsicle Handbag

popsicle handbag
Amazon

To quote Katy Perry, this handbag is “so hot we’ll melt your popsicle!” We’re seriously smitten with this red, white and blue crossbody bag!

Was $30On Sale: $15You Save 50%
See It!

American Flag Crocs

American flag Crocs
Amazon

 

Step out in style in these American flag Crocs! Patriotic and waterproof, these comfy sandals are perfect for a pool party.

Was $55On Sale: $41You Save 25%
See It!

Red, White and Blue Sunglasses (2-Pack)

red, white and blue sunglasses
Amazon

Fun in the sun(glasses)! Look on the bright side in these red, white and blue shades.

Was $16On Sale: $15You Save 6%
See It!

USA Sweatshirt

USA sweatshirt
Amazon

Show some American pride in this USA sweatshirt! This classic look is trending right now, so you can rock this crew neck well after the 4th of July.

$25.00
See It!

Red, White and Blue Light-Up Necklaces

light-up necklaces
Amazon

To quote Katy Perry (again), “You just gotta ignite the light and let it shine. Just own the night like the 4th of July.” Shine bright in these red, white and blue light-up star necklaces!

$14.00
See It!

4th of July Belt Bag

USA belt bag
Amazon

 

If your 4th of July involves day drinking, then this patriotic belt bag is an essential accessory. There’s even a drink holder for your beer!

Was $25On Sale: $20You Save 20%
See It!

USA Baseball Cap

USA baseball cap
Amazon

Hats off, America! Keep it cool in this vintage-inspired USA baseball cap.

Was $16.00
See It!

Vera Bradley Quilted Crossbody

Vera Bradley quilted crossbody
Amazon

How cute is this red, white and blue quilted crossbody from Vera Bradley? This soft bag is the ideal size when you’re on the go.

Was $80On Sale: $64You Save 20%
See It!

Red, White and Blue Popsicle Tee

popsicles tee
Amazon

Pair your popsicle handbag with this popsicle tee! Now we just need a firecracker ice pop!

Was $18.00
See It!

Patriotic Necklaces

patriotic necklaces
Amazon

 

Spread the love with these 4th of July necklaces! Each set comes with 21 red, white and blue beaded pendants.

Was $12On Sale: $9You Save 25%
See It!

American Flag Leggings

American flag leggings
Amazon

 

Spending the 4th practicing pilates or walking in a parade? These American flag leggings will allow you to stretch it out in style!

$21.00
See It!

Happy 4th of July Tee

Happy 4th tee
Amazon

Spell it out in this Happy 4th of July tee! The modern block letters make this shirt stylish.

$20.00
See It!

American Flag Crop Top

American flag crop top
Amazon

Show a little skin in this flirty American flag crop top! We suggest styling this tank with blue jean shorts and white sneakers for an easy all-American ensemble.

$18.00
See It!

American Flag Headband

American flag headband
Amazon

 

This American flag bandana is a festive way to celebrate the holiday and have a good hair day at the same time!

$9.00
See It!

American Flag Overalls

patriotic overalls
Amazon

 

These American flag overalls put the “fun” in functional! With multiple pockets for storing your stuff, you can enjoy a hands-free holiday in this patriotic jumpsuit!

$38.00
See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

4th of July outfits

11 Best 4th of July Outfits to Show Some Patriotic Spirit

Read article
4th of July swimsuits

15 Best Bathing Suits and Cover-Ups for the 4th of July

Read article
Colorful-Swimsuits-Stock-Photo

21 Colorful Tummy-Control Swimsuits That Will Stun in the Sun

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!