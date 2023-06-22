15 Best Bathing Suits and Cover-Ups for the 4th of July

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Red, white and beautiful! It wouldn’t be the 4th of July without a beach day, boat ride or pool party. Even if you’re just splashing around in sprinkler in your backyard, you need to find some way to cool off in the hot summer sun! And there’s no better way to show your patriotic pride than with a red, white and blue bathing suit.

We scoured the internet to find the best Americana apparel for you! Without further ado, here are the 15 best 4th of July swimsuits and cover-ups that will have you shining like sparklers. Have a wet and wild holiday in these warm-weather looks!

Red, White and Blue Tassel Bikini

We’re simply smitten with this high-waisted tassel bikini! Shoppers say this swimsuit is comfortable and flattering.

Get the BTPEIHTD High-Waisted Flounce Bikini Set for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Stars and Stripes Ruched One-Piece

This ruched one-piece swimsuit provides tummy control and a push-up lift for an ultra-flattering fit! The retro vibes are perfect for a classic holiday.

Get the Smismivo Tummy Control One-Piece Swimsuit for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Red Open-Front Cover-Up

Paint the town red in this boho cover-up! We suggest styling this long layering piece with a white bikini or blue jean shorts and a white top.

Get the Ekouaer Open-Front Flowy Cardigan Cover-Up for just $24 (originally $33) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

American Flag Cutout One-Piece

Get the bikini look with a one-piece design in this cutout swimsuit! One customer gushed, “I’ve never felt more confident in a swimsuit after having 4 kids. It’s the best world between a one piece & a bikini. Hugs and gives in all the right places.”

Get the Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cutout Front Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit for just $32 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Stars and Stripes Retro-Inspired Bikini

This vintage-inspired halter bikini is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s bikini sets on Amazon! And we can see why — the ruched, high-waisted, striped bottoms with a pleated front panel gives you tummy control while the star-studded padded push-up top provides maximum support.

Get the Tempt Me Women Vintage Retro Halter Ruched High-Waist Bikini for just $32 (originally $36) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Red Halter One-Piece Swimsuit

This ruched red one-piece is red-hot! “Great tummy control, good coverage in the rear end, and I love the high back for covering fat rolls,” one customer commented.

Get the Tempt Me Women Tummy Control Halter One-Piece Swimsuit for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Cheeky Patterned Bikini

If you want to rep red, white and blue without looking like an American flag, this chic bikini accomplishes that mission. The floral pattern feels like a summer in Europe!

Get the Zaful Bohemian Tie-Side Triangle Cheeky Bikini Set for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

White Button-Down Cover-Up

Keep it simple with this white button-down cover-up! Take this versatile top from brunch to the beach and back again.

Get the Bsubseach Button-Down Beach Cover-Up for just $28 (originally $39) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Patriotic Tummy Control Tankini

Featuring a navy ruffled top and stars-and-stripes bottoms, this tummy control tankini is super flattering for the 4th! As one shopper said, “It has just enough booty coverage and I know my gorls will not fall outta this suit. It’s so cute and flattering, yes maam!!”

Get the American Trends Two-Piece High-Waisted Tummy Control Tankini Swimsuit for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

American Flag Zipper Front One-Piece

Get the Baywatch look in this American flag one-piece! You can adjust the zipper as much as you’d like to control the amount of cleavage that shows.

Get the CHYRII Zipper Front High-Cut One-Piece Swimsuit Bathing Suit for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Plus-Size Polka Dot Swim Dress

Feel your most confident on the 4th in this polka dot plus-size swim dress! Reviewers report that this bathing suit is cute and comfortable.

Get the Aontus Tummy Control Plus-Size One-Piece Bathing Suit for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

High-Waisted Tie-Knot Bikini

We love the unique style of this high-waisted bikini! Made with ruched striped bottoms and a tie-knit top, this suit is a stylish staple for the 4th of July.

Get the Zaful High-Waisted Scoop Neck Bikini Bathing Suit for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Blue Striped Ruffled One-Shoulder High-Waisted Bikini

Go for a more subtle take on striped style with this one-shoulder ruffled bikini. According to reviews, this swimsuit is modest and flattering.

Get the Vimpunec Ruffle One-Shoulder High-Waisted Swimsuit for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Blue Crochet Cover-Up

Something blue! If you already have red and white covered, add this blue crochet cover-up to your 4th of July ensemble.

Get the Merokeety Crochet Short-Sleeve Tie-Waist Beach Cover-Up for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

American Flag Bikini

Happy Birthday, America! Show off your birthday suit in this American flag bikini.

Get the American Trends Women’s String Bikini Set for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

