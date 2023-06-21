11 Best 4th of July Outfits to Show Some Patriotic Spirit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The 4th of July is less than two weeks away — can you believe it? We’re still figuring out our plans, but we really need to be figuring out our #OOTD. While some people like to go for a subdued style, we prefer to embrace our patriotic spirit. Bring on the red, white and blue, baby!

If you’re looking for outfit inspo, you’ve come to the right place. Below are 11 different looks for Independence Day that will shine brighter than fireworks.

America Color-Block Sweatshirt

It doesn’t get more patriotic than this red, white and blue America crewneck! “Love this sweatshirt! Lightweight… so perfect for summer evenings,” one shopper said. “I love the vintage vibes and was exactly what I was looking for for the 4th of July! 🇺🇸”

Get the IML Americana Color-Block Graphic Sweatshirt for just $20 at Target!

One-Shoulder Blue Striped Dress

We plan on rocking this one-shoulder blue striped dress well after the 4th of July! Partly preppy and partly coastal-chic.

Get the Anrabess One-Shoulder Smocked Sundress for just $44 (originally $53) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

Red Polka Dot Mini Dress

How cute is this red polka dot mini dress? Featuring a tie-waist and flutter sleeves, this V-neck frock is so flattering and flowy!

Get the Floerns Polka Dot Ruffle Cap Sleeve A-Line Mini Dress for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

Show Me Your Mumu Red, White and Blue Cardigan

Keep it classic with this red, white and blue varsity cardigan from Show Me Your Mumu. Drape this sweater over your shoulders during the day and then cozy up on a chilly night!

Get the Show Me Your Mumu Lambert Cardigan for just $148 at Zappos!

Blue Floral Tie-Strap Maxi Dress

Easy-breezy! Designed with tie straps and a smocked bodice, this blue floral maxi dress is such a beauty for the 4th of July and beyond.

Get the Zesica Tie-Strap Smocked Maxi Dress for just $44 (originally $52) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

Red, White and Blue Stars Set

This red, white and blue loungewear set is soft enough for sleeping and stylish enough for socializing! After all, holidays are meant for relaxing.

Get the Decogiver Ruffle Hem American Flag Graphic Two-Piece Patriotic Pajama Set for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

Patriotic Pastel Button-Down Top

If red, white and blue is not quite your style, go for a pastel take on the patriotic shades. This color-block button-down top is gauzy and gorgeous!

Get the Dokotoo Color ]-Block Button Down Shirt for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

USA Vintage-Inspired Sweatshirt

Vintage vibes! This slouchy sleeveless sweatshirt is effortlessly cool. Get ready for all the compliments!

Get the Tricia Fix USA Short Sleeve Sweatshirt for just $198 at Free People!

Crochet Striped Shorts Set

This red-and-beige striped shorts set looks expensive. We saw this crochet outfit on TikTok and raced over to Amazon immediately. Such a casual-chic look for a boat day or beach vacation! You can even mix and match with jean shorts.

Get the Gihuo 2-Piece Crochet Striped Sweater and Shorts Set for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

American Flag Pullover

Nothing says 4th of July like the American flag. This reworked, relaxed-fit pullover is a gem. Betsy Ross would be proud!

Get the American Flag Pullover for just $198 at Free People!

Red Gingham Tie-Front Midi Dress

One customer called this tie-front frock the “perfect summer dress.” Others say it’s incredibly flattering, especially for curvy women.

Get the Fancy Inn Tie-Front Button Down Spaghetti Strap Midi Dress for just $21 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

