The Fourth of July is one of the biggest celebrations of the summer. Many of Us have jam-packed calendars to pay homage to US independence. From jam-packed backyard barbecues to family-friendly block parties and luxe boat rides, there are so many fun things for Us to get into.

Whether you plan to spend the holiday relaxing in a comfortable outfit or prefer something more dressy, you can find Fourth of July outfit inspo at Walmart. We’ve rounded up a collection of red, white and blue items that will have you feeling ultra-patriotic this July and beyond. Scroll ahead to snag our top pick!

Tops, Dresses & Sets

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This blue-and-white striped dress is so flattering, especially for fashionistas who lean toward vertical stripes. It’s so lightweight and airy. Just be sure to pack a cardigan in case the summer breeze blows a little too hard at night — just $34!

2. Basic Chic: You can’t go wrong with a basic T-shirt, especially on a warm summer day. You can play with bottoms and accessories to dress this tee up and down — originally $5, now just $4!

3. Craving Cut-Outs: This milkmaid-style dress has the cutest cut-out designs — just $36!

4. Shirt Dress: You’ll look so polished in this chic denim-style sleeveless shirt dress — originally $18, just $11!

5. Short Set: This colorful two-piece crochet set comes with a sleek halter top and short shorts that boast a red, white and blue stripe detail — just $20!

Bottoms

6. Color of the Summer: Everyone needs a pair of white jeans for the summer. These button-down pants have a straight, cropped silhouette, making them perfect for sandals and wedges — just $20!

7. Flirty Flare: Dance the night away in this flowy flare midi skirt — just $20!

8. The Blues: Don’t want to go full-on navy blue? These chambray-like trousers are lightweight and breathable — just $24!

9. Denim Duty: These denim shorts are so versatile that you can dress them down with a casual T-shirt or rock them with a dressy blouse — just $22!

10. Trending Topic: Denim Bermuda shorts, aka jorts, are everywhere! These cargo-style bottoms are perfect for a laid-back celebration — just $20!

Shoes & Accessories

11. Denim Stars: Channel the Yeehaw agenda while celebrating the Fourth. These denim cowboy boots have edgy white stars — just $30!

12. Charmed Ones: Add a little bling to your Independence Day ‘fit, courtesy of this icy charm bracelet — originally $9, just $8!

13. Embellished: Love headbands? This dreamy red headband has the cutest pearl embellishments — just $10!

14. Western Patriot: This straw cowboy hat features subtle accents that we adore! From the red outline along the rim to the blue strap with white stars, this accessory is a trendy take on the American flag — just $6!

15. Luxe Lookalike: Frugal fashionistas, rejoice. You’ll be able to wear this white woven handbag long after the Fourth. It features a unique design that looks just like a popular style from a luxury brand — just $26!

16. Colorful Bucket: Keep the sun out of your eyes with the help of this tie-dye bucket hat — just $6!

17. Cute Kitten: These white sandals are perfect for fashionistas who prefer kitten heels. — just $26!