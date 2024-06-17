Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Every time I picture a princess I imagine her in an off-the-shoulder gown. There’s something so whimsical and romantic about off-the-shoulder designs, and they’re one of my favorite things to wear in the summer. If you don’t own an off-the-shoulder design, now is the time! I put together the prettiest off-the-shoulder tops and dresses that will have you feeling your best all season long. Which ones will you choose? Keep reading to discover your new favorite clothing item!

Best Off-the-Shoulder Tops

1. Whimsical! You’ll look like a fairy or a princess when you wear this dainty SweatyRocks chiffon blouse. Best of all, it looks incredible with a pair of denim shorts.

2. Edgy: For a trendier take on the off-the-shoulder trend, try this asymmetrical look from Infitty.

3. Sleek and Sultry: This MangoPop bodysuit was made for those special date nights. Pair it with a pencil skirt or your favorite jeans for a look that will drive your S.O. wild.

4. Classic Silhouette: Everyone needs one of these timeless off-the-shoulder tops from Venus. My advice? Get it in a few colors!

5. Parisian-Chic: Unleash your inner French fashion star in this Cotton On top. Talk about tres chic!

6. Extra Coverage: This bebe top offers a bit more support with additional straps, which make it ideal for dancing the night away!

7. Trend Setter: You’ll be the most fashionable person in the room when you step out in this ultra-chic denim top. Everyone will be asking you to be their stylist!

8. Ruffles Galore: Embrace the girly, romantic aesthetic of off-the-shoulder looks in this ruffled Petal & Pup top!

Best Off-the-Shoulder Dresses

9. So Many Options: I love a dress with endless color choices this elegant pick— comes in over 20 options to suit anyone’s style.

10. Amazon Favorite: Almost 14,000 shoppers swear by this floral off-the-shoulder dress from Floerns, with some calling it the perfect wedding guest frock!

11. On Island Time: If you’ve been on the hunt for a vacation dress, your search can end here — this Cupshe design needs to be worn by the ocean!

12. Chic Maternity Wear: You don’t have to give up your fashion sense when you get pregnant! Be the most stylish mom to be in this Quince Recycled Knit dress.

13. Pretty in Pink: Between the antique lace, gorgeous fringe and the faded pink hue, all of the intricate elements of this dress will make you the talk of whatever event you attend!

14. Beach to Bar: With an off-the-shoulder cover-up this cute, you’ll want to wear it long after your beach day is over!

15. Ballet Core: Commit to the ballerina trend in this pretty ruffled bebe dress. It’s simply irresistible!

16. Bridal Shower Ready: Getting married soon? This white Line & Dot dress is perfect for your bridal shower!