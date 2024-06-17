Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

This summer is a hot one, folks. It’s regularly getting up to 80+ degrees, with plenty of 90+ degree days, too. If that isn’t the kind of weather you jive with, you’re probably struggling to figure out what to wear and how to navigate every day when the heat is really getting to you. We’ve got some ideas to share, like these super comfortable tees that’ll keep you nice and cool.

You can flaunt these hot yet cooling tops no matter where you go this summer while staying comfortable. And best of all, you won’t have to spend an arm and a leg to really serve. Check out these 15 comfy tees that can help you come out on top when it comes to beating the heat in a big way.

15 Comfy Tees for Braving the Sizzling Heat

1. Hot Spots: You’ll love wearing this leopard-print top in just about any setting – just $18!

2. Very Vintage: Take a trip back to the ’90s with this gorgeous top that’ll have you feeling nostalgic – just $15!



3. Flower Power: Bloom where you’re planted in this gorgeous flower-print shirt – just $20!

4. Rock the V: You’ll love this top’s fun V-neck for all of life’s adventures – just $24!



5. Mockingbird: This mock turtleneck is everything you need for a polished but fun look – just $20!

6. Slimming Stripes: You’ll love this slimming tee with all its different prints and won’t want to stop wearing it – just $19!

7. Pretty Pleats: Try on something new and exciting with this V-neck tank top with pleats – just $18!

8. Lots of Lace: Love the lace on this tank top and let it work with all your favorites – just $26!

9. Comfy Ruffles: The ruffle sleeves on this look have to be seen to be believed – just $19!

10. Sheer Shoulders: Put your shoulders in the spotlight with this sheer look that you’ll love – just $15!

11. Slim Fitness: You’ll love wearing this top since it gives you plenty of air – just $20!

12. Pink Power: Get in your Barbie era with this pink yet powerful tank – just $23!

13. Pretty Polo: Look sporty and fresh in this fun polo with plenty of attitude – just $28!

14. Racerback Rockin’: Get this racerbank tank in a variety of fun colors – just $10!

15. Suave Sweater: Don’t sleep on this sweater-knit sleeveless tank – just $13!