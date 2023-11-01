21 Eye-Catching Graphic Tees That Are Trending This Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Like most millennials, I can’t get enough of graphic tees. Whether they celebrate my favorite musician or share an uplifting message, I’m obsessed! Graphic tee shirts are particularly great to wear during the fall. All it takes is a blazer and trousers to elevate a graphic tee when I’m headed to the office, but on more chill days, I can throw a band tee and a pair of cargo pants on for a more laid-back look. TBH, there’s no wrong way to wear a graphic tee. Bella Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian and Olivia Wilde have served major looks in graphic tees too, so you know it’s a fabulous aesthetic.

If you want to get in on the trend, you’re in luck. Amazon, Nordstrom, Revolve and Lulus have an assortment of long-sleeve, short-sleeve and cropped graphic tees. Scroll ahead for our top picks!

Long-Sleeve Graphic Tees

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Be fearless! This simple shirt encourages “faith over fear.”

2. We Also Love: Spooky season isn’t over just yet. This neon skull shirt is the perfect choice for any day — not just Halloween.

3. We Can’t Forget: There’s no such thing as a bad day when you’re wearing a shirt with an inspiring message like this. “It’s fine. I’m fine. Everything is fine.” Your most challenging days will be a cinch with this attitude!

4. Extra: Get ready for a trip to outer space! This long-sleeve tee features the NASA logo and a slew of celestial images.

5. Bonus: Giddy up! The Yeehaw agenda continues, courtesy of this ’90s-inspired alt-rock tee.

6. Queen of Hearts: You’ll feel like royalty wearing this loose-fitting graphic tee. It features a queen of hearts, proving you’re the most royal card in the deck.

Short-Sleeve Graphic Tees

7. Retro Playlist: Serve old-school vibes courtesy of this graphic tee. It features classic cassette tapes dating back to the late ’80s and early ’90s.

8. La-La Land: Have you made unforgettable memories in the City of Angels? You’ll reminisce over all the fun you had in Los Angeles with this graphic tee.

9. True Crime Vibes: This one’s for the fashionistas who binge on true crime. This short-sleeve shirt features a skull filled with roses and reads, “I like murder shows, comfy clothes and maybe three people.” LOL!

10. Optimism FTW: Send an inspiring message to whoever lays eyes on the front or back of your shirt. This optimistic tee reminds people that “everything is going to be okay.”

11. Swoon-Worthy Sunsets: Get ready to grab your sunnies. This loose-fitting T-shirt delivers a peaceful, serene vibe courtesy of a calming design.

12. Rocket Man: Pay homage to the legend himself, Elton John, with this tee. This buttery-soft tee features a 1974 poster of the singer!

13. No Worries Spread the classic message from Disney’s The Lion King with this tee. It features iconic lyrics from the film’s “Hakuna Matata” song!

14. Ziggy Stardust: Celebrate the life of music icon David Bowie with this vintage-inspired graphic tee.

15. In Her Mood: Whether you’re smiling, frowning or feeling a bit disheveled, there’s an emoji on this shirt which can appropriately express your mood.

Cropped Graphic Tees

16. More Mushrooms, Please: Calling all mushroom lovers. This graphic tee puts your favorite — and trendiest — vegetable on display.

17. Racket Up: Whether you’re headed to the country club or love tennis, you can showcase your support for the sport in this cropped tee.

18. Bigger in Texas: Add this T-shirt to your cart if you’re headed to the Lone Star State. It features an adorable horse portrait and shouts out Forth Worth!

19. Over the Moon: Celestial babes, this one’s for you. This distressed tee features a picture of the moon and the sun with cute cutouts!

20. Renaissance Graffiti: This Boys Lie crop top merges Renaissance-style art with classic graffiti. Get ready to start conversations all day, courtesy of front, back, and sleeve graphics.

21. Glamour Girl: Strike a pose! This graphic tee features chic black-and-white portraits.

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Red Is the Official Shade of the Season, So I'm Buying All of These Items ASAP Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cue Doja Cat‘s hit single “Paint the Town Red” or Taylor Swift‘s song “Red” (actually, just play the entire album) because this fiery color is the official shade of the season! From burgundy to fire engine red, this vibrant […]

Related: 21 Luxe-Looking Sweaters With Prices So Low, Your Jaw Will Drop Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fact: You can find just about everything you need during one online shopping sesh at Amazon. The trusted e-tailer features everything from electronics and fashion items, to groceries and supplements. Prime shipping ensures you receive your new purchases […]

Related: 21 Zara-Style Sweaters to Keep You Warm and Stylish All Season Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. I’ll let you in on a little secret: I never heard of Zara before moving to New York City (small town probs). Nowadays I’ll browse through the store’s latest fashions, but I rarely buy anything. Why? I know […]