This week, it’s all about the gold, but Erin Hamlin’s also thinking about diamonds! The 31-year-old Olympic luger is currently competing in her fourth Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, but once she’s finished, it’s wedding time! Hamlin got engaged to boyfriend Jon Hodge in July 2017 and she spoke exclusively with Us Weekly about the planning process for the big day, set for July 28 of this year.

“Engaged life is pretty fun! My fiancé is in Minnesota, so it’s kind of a bummer that we don’t get to be together as much, but that’s how our whole relationship has been,” she told Us. “That’s kind of just my life and he knows that. He is a basketball coach and a P.E. teacher though, so his winters are very busy as well. Even if we were in the same place, I don’t think we’d see much of each other all winter, but it’s been exciting. It will kind of be a good distraction towards something else for me to put time and energy into and will give me a break from thinking about sliding every second of the day, so I’m excited. I’ve already gotten a lot of planning done!”

While Hamlin did already find a gown, she told Us she couldn’t begin fittings until closer to the big day, thanks to her training.

“As far as fittings and stuff goes, when I’m out of my season, my body changes a lot because I’m always trying to be heavy, so I’m a little bit bigger. I wouldn’t be able to do any of that anyways until the spring,” she said. “The [dress] that I got is not something I would have ever imagined that I would pick.”

The wedding will be outdoors at Hamlin’s parents’ home since they have a ton of land. “I always said [I wanted] something small and casual, but we both have big circles and big tribes of people and I have a big family, so there’s really no way around a big wedding. I think it’ll be a really good time!”

With reporting by Carly Sloane.

