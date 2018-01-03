With the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, a little over a month away, the members of Team USA have been training harder than ever, so they deserve a break – and what better way to de-stress than with some cute baby animals?

Click through the photos below to see the athletes cuddle up to these adorable animals. And remember, go for the gold … and the Golden Retrievers! To learn more about the athletes and the upcoming games, visit teamusa.org. The 2018 winter Olympics begin February 8, and will broadcast live on NBC.