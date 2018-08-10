Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman claims President Donald Trump is “a racist, a bigot and a misogynist” who has dropped the N-word on camera and used other racial epithets.

Manigault-Newman, 44, makes the allegations in her upcoming memoir, Unhinged. According to excerpts first published by The Guardian, she says the 72-year-old politician never called her by the N-word during her time competing on The Apprentice but says there are recordings of him using the derogatory word in other contexts on the NBC reality competition. She investigated the existence of this footage both while working on Trump’s campaign and while working as a White House aide.

“By that point, three sources in three separate conversations had described the contents of this tape,” she writes in the book. “They all told me that President Trump hadn’t just dropped a single N-word bomb. He’d said it multiple times throughout the show’s taping during off-camera outtakes, particularly during the first season of The Apprentice … I would look like the biggest imbecile alive for supporting a man who used that word.”

White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly fired Manigault-Newman in December 2017. She writes that by that time, she had a “growing realization that Donald Trump was indeed a racist, a bigot and a misogynist.”

“It had finally sunk in that the person I’d thought I’d known so well for so long was actually a racist,” Manigault-Newman adds. “Using the N-word was not just the way he talks but, more disturbing, it was how he thought of me and African Americans as a whole … My certainty about the N-word tape and his frequent uses of that word were the top of a high mountain of truly appalling things I’d experienced with him, during the last two years in particular.”

The former reality star also claims she witnessed the president use racial epithets against White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George Conway, who is half Filipino. “‘Would you look at this George Conway article?’” she quotes Trump as saying. “‘F—king FLIP! Disloyal! F—king Goo-goo.’”

George Conway, 54, denied the incident on Twitter on Friday, August 10. “The allegation is not credible, and indeed is ridiculous, particularly in light of the timing of her departure from the White House — December 12, 2017,” he tweeted. “It’s absurd all around.”

The White House also tried to discredit the allegations. “Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous, this book is riddled with lies and false accusations,” press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement released on Friday, August 10, per The Hill. Sanders also called Manigault-Newman a “disgruntled former White House employee” who is “trying to profit off of these false attacks” in her statement.

Unhinged will be released on Monday, August 14.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!