Omarosa Manigault opened up on Good Morning America on Thursday, December 14, about her decision to leave the White House early.

The current assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison, who will step down on January 20, explained to Michael Strahan that she resigned following a “very candid conversation” with chief of staff John Kelly.

“John Kelly and I had a very straightforward discussion about concerns that I had, issues that I raised,” Manigault explained. “As a result, I resigned.”

Manigault explained that contrary to reports, she was not fired or escorted out of the White House.

When Strahan asked the former Apprentice star about reports that she was concerned with the way the president handled Charlottesville and his endorsement of Roy Moore, she stayed mum on the subjects. “Because I am serving until the 20th, I have to be careful about how I answer this, but there were a lot of things I observed over the past year that I was very unhappy with,” she said. “That I was uncomfortable with.”

Still, the time will likely come when Manigault opens up about her experience. “When I have my story to tell as the only African-American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the president, I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people,” she said. “And when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear.”

As previously reported, The White House announced on Wednesday, December 13, that Manigault would be stepping down. “Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities,” Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!