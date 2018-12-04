A match made in small-screen heaven! One Tree Hill alum Bethany Joy Lenz and UnREAL alum Josh Kelly are dating, and they seem totally enraptured by one another.

The duo attended Equality Now’s 4th annual Make Equality Reality Gala in Beverly Hills on Monday, December 3, alongside fellow guests Amandla Stenberg, Margaret Atwood and Goldie Hawn.

“They were inside the gala together sitting very closely at a table and chatting intensely,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly of Lenz, 37, and Kelly, 36. “At one point, they were standing up talking to another couple, and Bethany had her arm wrapped tightly around Josh’s waist. [She] was rubbing his back at another point.”

The eyewitness adds: “They were very smiley with one another all night, sitting very close together and lost in each other. They seemed very cozy.”

The couple have quietly been an item for at least six months: They were spotted holding hands at a farmer’s market in early June. Plus, they cuddled up for photo booth pics that Lenz posted on Instagram two days before the Equality Now gala.

Lenz and Kelly have known each other for far longer, however. Nearly five years ago, they filmed the E! musical drama pilot Songbyrd, created by Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff. “First day down on Songbyrd,” Kelly tweeted in January 2014. “@BethanyJoyLenz @KrisaVernoff, you’re rad!”

He retweeted the same post in July of this year, adding, “Little did I know just how rad.”

Lenz, who was recently cast in Suits spinoff Second City, shares 7-year-old daughter Maria with ex-husband Michael Galeotti. Kelly, who’s known for his roles on One Life to Live and Midnight, Texas, previously dated UnREAL costar Johanna Braddy.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!