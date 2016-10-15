The shirt says it all. Orange Is the New Black star Lea DeLaria shared a photo of the Netflix series' cast and crew wearing anti–Donald Trump T-shirts on Friday, October 14, denouncing the Republican presidential candidate amid his recent scandals.

"CAST & CREW OF OITNB SAYS F‑‑K YOU TRUMP," DeLaria, who plays Carrie "Big Boo" Black on the Emmy Award–winning dramedy, captioned the shot on Twitter.

In the photo, costars Taryn Manning (Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett), Emma Myles (Leanne Taylor), Beth Dover (Linda Ferguson), Julie Lake (Angie Rice) and Francesca Curran (Helen "Skinhead Helen" Van Maele) pose alongside several members of OITNB's crew as they all don orange and black "Vaginas Against Trump" T-shirts (available here) while on the season 5 set.

CAST & CREW OF OITNB SAYS FUCK YOU TRUMP pic.twitter.com/G8wsTXap8j — Lea DeLaria (@realleadelaria) October 14, 2016

Earlier this year, several other Orange Is the New Black cast members — including Taylor Schilling (Piper Chapman), Uzo Aduba (Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren) and Natasha Lyonne (Nicky Nichols) — endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in a star-studded TV ad.

DeLaria's Twitter post comes just one week after Trump, 70, was caught bragging about his sexist behavior in a leaked video from his 2005 chat with former Access Hollywood cohost Billy Bush. In the clip, Trump says he can get away with grabbing women "by the p‑‑sy" because of his fame.

After the video was released, the real estate mogul denied sexually assaulting women when asked by moderator Anderson Cooper during the second 2016 presidential debate on Sunday, October 9, calling his lewd comments "locker-room talk."

In the following days, multiple women came forward with allegations that the real estate mogul sexually assaulted them over the past 30 years. Several stars from The Apprentice, which Trump hosted until 2015, also claimed the businessman frequently made sexist remarks while filming the show, including season 4 winner Randal Pinkett and season 5 alum Summer Zervos.

"What I witnessed firsthand was Donald commenting on a woman's attractiveness, how he thought she was beautiful and how he'd like to sleep with her," Pinkett told Us. "He was expressing an interest or kind of saying, 'Isn't she beautiful? I'd love to sleep with her.'"

