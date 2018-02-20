Ready to open up. Almost one year after marrying his wife and welcoming his first child, Oscar Isaac is finally detailing the year that changed his life.

The normally reserved 38-year-old actor spoke candidly in an interview with GQ published on Tuesday, February 20, where he dished on the “tons of reasons” for marrying filmmaker Elvira Lind last March — just one month before she gave birth to their son.

When asked why he decided the time was right, the Miami native began to explain. “She’s Danish — she’s not a citizen, and she was very pregnant,” he told the mag. “And there was an element of figuring out ‘Well, where are we going to be?’ And us wanting to be a family unit a bit more.”

He elaborated: “Also, the Danes, they don’t really believe in marriage. I think it has a lot to do with the equality of the sexes over there. Marriage doesn’t mean anything financially, because the state takes care of people. So the marriage itself becomes less important.”

The Annihilation actor then recalled a moment of clarity where he knew it was meant to be: “My mom was ill, and so I saw her carrying my child, bathing my sick mom — seeing her do that, I just thought: I want to be with this person forever and ever. And I just wanted to take that extra step as well.”

“It was a wild year” that “I’ll be processing it for the rest of my life,” Isaac said of 2017.

As previously reported, the couple named their baby boy Eugene after Isaac’s late mother, Eugenia, who passed away in February 2017. He also dedicated his titular role in The Public Theater’s production of Hamlet to her. “It’s for my mom that I’m doing it,” Isaac told The New York Times in July. “It’s to honor her life, but also her death, which was so awful.”

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor first sparked marriage speculation after he referred to the Danish director as his “wife” in a December video for BuzzFeed, though it was never confirmed until now.

