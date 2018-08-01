There’s a feud brewing on Sesame Street. Oscar the Grouch shut down Big Bird in a tweet on Tuesday, July 31 — and Twitter went wild.

“Oscar is a grouch, but he’s still my friend (even if he doesn’t know it),” the giant yellow bird tweeted. This message about friendship prompted a simple “nope” from the mean, green puppet.

Followers of the fictional character’s Twitter accounts had a field day taking sides and adding their own two cents.

On Big Bird’s side, one commenter wrote, “Real friends don’t bully you on the internet, @BigBird. This is not a healthy friendship. It’s ok to talk to a grown-up about internet safety.” Another added: “I’ll be your friend @BigBird, and I won’t try to fry you or anything. If you see me with biscuits, hot sauce and coleslaw I want you to know that doesn’t mean anything at all. Who cares about being @OscarTheGrouch’s friend, anyway? He doesn’t taste good. I mean, he’s not nice.”

One follower even commented jokingly that they had “reported” Oscar’s comment “to Twitter for abuse.”

Meanwhile many were also team Grouch. “F—ck him up Oscar,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Putting Big Bird in his PLACE!” another comment read.

Others, however, were just living for their favorite childhood characters being on Twitter.

“I can’t stop laughing at this and what really kills me is the fact that big bird and oscar are verified,” one person wrote. “You just made my night! Now I’m following all the Sesame Street characters and I think my Twitter is about to get a lot sweeter.”

Scroll down to see more hilarious reactions!

This is ice cold — Jen Ponton (@JenPonton) July 31, 2018

This is what makes Twitter so great — Wesley Hjelm (@WesleyJellin) July 31, 2018

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!