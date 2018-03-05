Age ain’t nothing but a number… just ask the Academy Awards! As the Oscars celebrated its 90th year, stars told Us Weekly on the red carpet on Sunday, March 4, what they hope to be doing when they turn the big 9-0. Watch the video for some laugh-out-loud moments from your favorite celebrities.

Olympic Bronze medalist Mirai Nagasu explained to Us that she doesn’t even want to think about life at 90 since, “I’m 25 and I’m 1/4 through my life span and that’s frightening, but I made it so far.”

Nagasu’s figure skating teammate, Adam Rippon, who was hoping for a run-in with celebrity crush Harry Styles at the annual awards show, just has one wish for when he’s 90: “I hope to be alive.”

Get Out star Lil Rel Howery wants to be living his best life in his later years. The actor clearly had thought about this before stepping on the Oscars red carpet in Los Angeles since he painted a pretty clear picture of where he sees himself in retirement.

“I hope to be in Jamaica chilling,” Howery told Us. “Sipping on a margarita watching my grandkids.”

Actor Danny Glover is ripping a page out of Harry Belafonte’s playbook, telling Us that he wants to be just like the 91-year-old, “sitting back and laughing and smiling.”

As for Best Original Song performer, Miguel, he has some plans for he and fiancée Nazanin Mandi. The R&B singer, who told Us he plans to wed his longtime love of 13 years in 2018, hopes that when he is 90 he will, “still be having lots of sex. Ideally.”

