Glowing and golden! Caitriona Balfe is engaged to boyfriend Tony McGill. The Outlander actress, 38, flaunted her three-stone diamond ring while attending the 75th Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday, January 7.

The Irish starlet, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama TV Series, stunned at the annual award show in a sleek black gown and wore minimal jewelry to compliment her engagement ring.

Balfe and McGill have kept a low profile since they began dating nearly two years ago. They were seen together at the 2017 Oscar Wilde Awards in February 2017 and the pair also stepped out at Jodie Foster’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in May 2016. The duo also packed on PDA via Instagram in January 2015.

While walking the red carpet on Sunday, the former model spoke to Extra about her nomination and wearing black to support Time’s Up, a movement against sexual harassment in the workplace. “Tonight is a celebration of positive change,” Balfe told Extra hosts Renee Bargh and Adam Glassman.

The Starz actress also told Giuliana Rancic of E! News that her on-screen husband, Sam Heughan, did not attend the awards as he had to work. “We’re good friends and I think from day once we sort of decided that, whatever this is, we’re in it together and we have to have each other’s back,” Balfe said. “I sent him home to actually do the work so I get to be here today.”

