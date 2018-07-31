It’s official! Sam Heughan and Amy Shiels are dating, multiple sources exclusively reveal to Us Weekly.

The Outlander star, 38, and the Twin Peaks actress, 37, have shared a flirty friendship for more than 10 years. Fans speculated they dated in 2014 and 2016, although neither Heughan or Shiels confirmed the rumors at the time. However, the Irish actress sent fans into a frenzy in October 2014 when she liked a message via Twitter implying that she and Heughan are a “beautiful couple” who could be the next Brangelina (Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s infamous couple name). Earlier this month, Shiels tweeted that Hueghan would be an “obvious choice” for the next role of James Bond.

Shiels was spotted supporting Heughan on Wednesday, July 25, at the L.A. premiere of his new movie, The Spy Who Dumped Me. Two days after the star-studded event, the pair were then seen hanging out at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. An eyewitness tells Us that the duo stood at the hot spot’s “small, low-lit bar with drinks in hand” but did not show PDA.

Although Heughan has kept his previous romances under wraps, he was linked to North Carolina native MacKenzie Mauzy from November 2016 to March of this year. Outlander fans have also speculated that he’s dated costar Caitriona Balfe, although she shot down the rumors during an August 2017 interview with Metro UK.

As for Shiels? The Citadel actress has also kept her love life out of the spotlight.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!