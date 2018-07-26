When it comes to turning it up for a red carpet, Mila Kunis knows how to deliver the goods. The actress and mother of two is currently promoting her latest flick with Kate McKinnon, The Spy Who Dumped Me, and she turned up the glamour for the L.A. premiere of the film on Wednesday, July 25.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Kunis was a vision in a strapless red dress with a sweetheart neckline and sheer chiffon skirt that in a serious plot twist had a pair of romper shorts that connected to the bodice underneath. The Valentino gown, which oozed Old Hollywood sex appeal, had the very modern touches of Pierpaolo Piccioli (shorts under a skirt… genius!) and was such a statement that Kunis needed no accessories to kick things up a notch.

Happy Birthday, Jennifer Lopez! See Her Hottest Red Carpet Moments

In her off time, Kunis is the queen of cool-girl and fuss-free style, living in jeans and easy, effortless separates. So this styling decision with a hint of low-key ease is in line with the Black Swan actress’ fashion ethos.

The mother of two also riffed off the classic screen siren vibes by sweeping her raven lob into Veronica Lake finger waves, a look courtesy of her longtime hairstyle Renato Campora.

Princess Eugenie Has Perfectly Prim Royal Style — See Her Best Looks

But her makeup? Totally modern. Makeup artist Tracey Levy ditched the red carpet crimson pout and instead gave Kunis a glowing and sun-kissed complexion, sculpted yet natural brows and defined eyes with a hint of a smokey flick adorned by the flutteriest lashes you’ve ever seen.

The result: Mila Kunis redefined what it is to be a modern day movie star with one turn on the red carpet.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!