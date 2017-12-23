Pamela Anderson will be spending the holidays with the lucky men in her life — including her soccer player boyfriend, Adil Rami!

A source tells Us exclusively that the international athlete, 31, will be traveling to Malibu to spend his first Christmas with Anderson and her sons, Brandon and Dylan, who she shares with ex Tommy Lee. “The boys have previously met Adil and they fully approve of him for their mom,” the source adds.

Anderson, 50, and Rami met earlier this year in Cannes and they have been inseparable ever since, with the French football star convincing the former Baywatch babe to move to Marseille to live with him. Despite their 19-year age difference, “Adil says Pamela is ‘an alien’ in the sense she is without age and on a constant quest to save the world. Age is a non-issue for them!” the source says.

“They live a very health-conscious and disciplined life together. He is good for her, fiercely protective,” the insider continues. “It’s really very romantic. He is incredibly proud of the work she does to protect refugees and animals. He brags about her a lot.”

Friends of Rami, who plays for the Marseille soccer team, have also remarked that the pair are “madly in love” and note that the couple count down the days until they are back together whenever they are apart.

The relationship might result in a happily ever after — Anderson was recently spotted at Chrome Hearts in Paris checking out engagement rings. “She loves Chrome Hearts aquamarine — and she hates blood diamonds,” the source reveals.

Anderson was previously linked to Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange, but nowadays, they simply “share a mission to free the world by educating it.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!