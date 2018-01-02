It’s blinding! Paris Hilton is engaged to Chris Zylka, and she has a massive pear-shaped diamond ring to prove it. Hilton’s rep confirmed the engagement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 2, and she also took to Instagram to share the news — leaving some people in shock with the photos of her massive ring.

The 20-carat rock was designed by celebrity jeweler Michael Greene and it’s reportedly worth around $2 million, according to TMZ. The outlet is reporting that the Leftovers actor ordered the ring in the summer and picked it up right before their trip to Aspen, Colorado. The DJ shared a video of the sweet proposal on Instagram, calling it “the most romantic moment” of her life.

In the clip, Zylka got down on one knee to pop the question and the 36-year-old heiress quickly grabbed the ring’s box and jumped into his arms. “Yes!” she replied and gave him a kiss on the lips. Seemingly blown away by the ring, Hilton says, “Oh, my God!” as she placed the massive diamond on her own finger. Following the engagement, the duo went to bring in the new year and celebrate their big milestone at the 1 OAK New Year’s Eve weekend pop-up in Aspen.

After seeing the photos, fans took to social media to react to the news and to express their shock at the size of the diamond. “Paris Hilton is engaged & her ring is the same size as my first apartment,” one user wrote.

Paris Hilton is engaged & her ring is the same size as my first apartment. https://t.co/FxRaH2pEDZ — Maggie O'Mara (@maggieKTVB7) January 2, 2018

Scroll down to see more hilarious reactions and comparisons fans have shared about Hilton’s engagement ring.

i showed him a picture of paris hilton’s engagement ring pic.twitter.com/ozHIezyVwd — kellie (@sowrongitsgoons) January 2, 2018

Paris Hilton’s engagement ring is so big the diamond goes from the base of her finger to her knuckle Jesus. pic.twitter.com/jje7udwQoB — 29 (@blakebirkin) January 2, 2018

The most Paris Hilton thing of all time is the fact that her fiancé got her a $2M engagement ring even though his entire net worth is $1M — ders (@tersyderlot) January 2, 2018

Paris Hilton’s engagement ring is bigger and brighter than my future pic.twitter.com/sroBRLvp2r — ✩ (@purposieber) January 2, 2018

Why Paris Hilton’s engagement ring reminding me of my childhood??? pic.twitter.com/pfDkyx4b7s — Marco 🍪 (@Marco_264) January 2, 2018

Just saw a pic of Paris hiltons engagement ring. Her finger is going to be either really tired or really strong. 😳 — JESSiCA. (@jessica__nic0le) January 2, 2018

Paris Hilton’s engagement ring is the size of a pepperoni. Jesus…. (sorry for the weird comparison, eating pepperoni rn) — 𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐬 (@melizclaire) January 2, 2018

