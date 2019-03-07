Subtly speaking out? Paris Jackson reacted to the allegations made in the documentary Leaving Neverland against her late father, Michael Jackson.

The 20-year-old debunked a tweet from Gay Star News that claimed she “believes her father, Michael, is innocent of sex abuse claims,” per Entertainment Tonight.

“I actually haven’t made any statements yet, especially regarding how it affects my work life,” she replied via Twitter on Wednesday, March 6. “You guys are reaching a bit. At least this wasn’t a disgusting and attacking article though.” Her response has since been deleted.

Paris added: “Y’all take my life more seriously than I do. Calm yo tittaaaaysss.”

The model addressed the matter again later on Wednesday. “I didn’t mean to offend by expressing that titties should be calm, i know injustices are frustrating and it’s easy to get worked up,” she wrote. “But reacting with a calm mind usually is more logical than acting out of rage and also…. it feels better to mellow out.”

She concluded in another tweet: “Smoke some weed n think about the bigger picture. Chillax my dudes.”

This is the first time Paris has spoken out since Leaving Neverland premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and aired on HBO on Sunday, March 3, and Monday, March 4. In the documentary, Wade Robson and James Safechuck accused Michael of sexually abusing them as children.

The late pop singer’s estate previously slammed the project in a statement to Us Weekly: “The film takes uncorroborated allegations that supposedly happened 20 years ago and treats them as fact. These claims were the basis of lawsuits filed by these two admitted liars which were ultimately dismissed by a judge. The two accusers testified under oath that these events never occurred. They have provided no independent evidence and absolutely no proof in support of their accusations, which means the entire film hinges solely on the word of two perjurers.”

In January, the estate hit HBO with a $100 million lawsuit over the documentary, which they referred to as “posthumous character assassination.”

Michael denied the allegations before his death in 2009. He was also found not guilty in a 2005 trial.

The Grammy winner shared Paris and son Prince, 22, with ex-wife Debbie Rowe. He was also the father of son Blanket, 17.

