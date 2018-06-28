Paris Jackson paid tribute to her late grandfather Joe Jackson just hours after his death on Wednesday, June 27, and reflected on their last moments together.

“RIP The HAWK. Joseph Jackson,” the 20-year-old model began a lengthy caption alongside an intimate photo that shows her holding her grandpa’s hand. “Spending those last few moments with you were everything.”

She went on to say that “being able to tell you everything I needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing.” Paris also noted that “everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect, and so much pride in their hearts for you. proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.”

The daughter of the legendary late Michael Jackson added: “You are the first true jackson. the legend that started it all. none of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you. you are the strongest man I know. your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live.”

Paris later said that she “will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments. being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you’ll ever know.”

She concluded: “My heart is full knowing we left each other in that way. i made you promise me you’ll come visit me. you agreed and i’m going to hold you to it. and i promised you that we will keep telling your story, over and over. to never be forgotten. my great grandchildren will know who joseph jackson is. i love you grandpa. so so so much that words can’t describe. i have immense gratitude for you, and always will. we all feel that way. thank you for everything. truly. rest in peace and transition. i’ll see you in my dreams very very soon.”

Earlier that same day, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that Joe had died at the age of 89, five days after Us confirmed that he had been hospitalized on June 22 in the final stages of terminal cancer. Radar Online reported that he died in his Los Angeles home.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!