Surprise! Imposters star Parker Young proposed to longtime girlfriend Stephanie Weber and the duo are expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

“I’m thrilled to start a family,” Young, 29, exclusively reveals to Us Weekly. “As a man who has been raised by an incredible mother, I have so much love and respect for women. It’s amazing knowing I’m about to have a daughter. We are so grateful #thefutureisfemale.”

The Arrow actor and the creative director of the woman’s apparel company Satao’s Keeper met in high school 12 years ago and had an on-again, off-again long-distance relationship while Young moved from Arizona to L.A. to pursue acting.

Young proposed to Weber at the pair’s gender reveal party on February 24 right after they discovered the sex of their baby-to-be.

The happy couple frequently share photos with one another on social media. Young wished his love well on her birthday in September by sharing a sweet snapshot of the twosome locking lips during a snowy getaway. He also posted a photo of the pair celebrating Thanksgiving together last year in Ontario. The businesswoman and The Boss actor have also walked several red carpets together and have been spotted at many Hollywood functions over the years.

Young opened up about his romance during his visit to Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in February 2017. “We have a 21st century relationship,” he explained on the Valentine’s Day special.

