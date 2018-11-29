Patricia Heaton: Why There Won’t Be an ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Reboot

It’s been 22 years since Patricia Heaton kicked off her role as Debra Barone on Everybody Loves Raymond. The actress stopped by Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 27, to chat about her partnership with World Vision and dished on the possibility of a reboot of the family sitcom.

“I don’t think it’s possible now with Peter [Boyle] and Doris [Roberts] gone,” Heaton, 60, told Us of her late on-screen in-laws. “It just wouldn’t be the same show.”

As for what the Moms’ Night Out star hopes for instead, she dished, “It would be nice to do a special retrospective,” adding, “so maybe the 25th anniversary, CBS will do something. That would be fun!”

Heaton starred opposite TV husband, Ray Romano. “That’s how desperate I was for a job,” she joked of kissing Romano, 60, for the part. “[I was like,] ‘I don’t know who that guy is in the corner, but if I have to kiss him, I’ll do it.’ I really didn’t know who it was.”

While most actors and actress’ claim they never watch the the shows or films they star in, Heaton has a different outlook when it comes to rewatching herself on Everybody Loves Raymond and The Middle.

“If I come across [the shows] as I’m channel surfing, and I see a [one i’m in], I hate to say it. I will watch it,” the Ohio native confessed. “I think I’m fabulous.”

Heaton recalled: “It’s kind of funny. I was on an airplane once, and they had Raymond on there, so I was watching Had my headphones on, and I was laughing out loud. You’re kind of not aware that you’re laughing out loud when you have headphones. And the steward came by and he said, ‘I just think it’s so cute you laugh at your own show.’”

Everybody Loves Raymond aired on CBS for nine seasons from 1996 to 2005 and also starred Brad Garrett.

