Patrick Wilson: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me

Patrick Wilson, who plays the super villain King Orm in Aquaman, pours out his secrets for Us. Read on to learn 25 things about the actor.

1. I grill like a madman.

2. I have a band with my brothers [called] the Wilson Van, and we perform for various charities.

3. I’m a vat of useless ’80s rock band trivia.

4. I’m a co-owner of a bookstore called Word in Jersey City, New Jersey.

5. I’m an avid CrossFitter.

6. I’ve run four marathons and three half-marathons.

7. I don’t like white condiments.

8. I love codirecting elementary school plays with my wife [Dagmara Dominczyk, 42].

9. I have met, perhaps randomly, the last five American presidents.

10. I lost a tooth jumping on the trampoline as a kid… and yet I still love jumping on the trampoline with my boys [Kalin, 12, and Kassian, 9].

11. I religiously collected G.I. Joe action figures, but always wanted the aircraft carrier and never got it.

12. I still play the same drum set I got for Christmas 30 years ago.

13. I have two dogs, two guinea pigs and seven fish.

14. I was in a handbell choir.

15. I did theater, mostly musicals, before I got into movies.

16. I’m obsessed with prison shows.

17. I love playing poker in casinos.

18. I have sung the national anthem in around 10 stadiums, most recently with my friend Stephen Colbert [at a New York Mets-Yankees game in June].

19. I once got stranded in Tampa Bay with my dad and brothers when our boat engine caught fire.

20. I have a former anchorman dad and a current anchorman brother.

21. I performed the role of Billy Bigelow in Carousel over 500 times.

22. I’m a self-professed beer snob.

23. I once made a home music video to Poison’s “Fallen Angel.”

24. I started a charity, the Wilson Family Foundation, with my mom, dad and brothers.

25. I have the best wife and kids in the world!

Aquaman is out in theaters now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!