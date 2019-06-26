Celebs were out and about this week, from Patti Stanger celebrating the launch of Donna D’Errico’s new cannabis vape pen, to Emily Ratajkowski taking a stroll in NYC, to James Harden going shopping in L.A. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Patti Stanger celebrated the launch of Donna D’Errico’s new cannabis vape pen “Skinny” at The District by Hannah An in L.A.

— Emily Ratajkowski rocked the Tna for Aritzia Perfect hoodie while out and about in NYC.

— Red carpet TV host Erika De La Cruz married tech CEO Jock Purtle at a star-studded wedding in San Diego attended by AJ Gibson, Emile Ennis Jr. and more.

— Queer Eye’s Jai Rodriguez celebrated his 40th birthday at Rocco’s in West Hollywood with a 70’s disco theme.

— Bazzi performed at the Spotify Songs of Summer Soiree to celebrate the relaunch Spotify’s Your Summer Rewind at 50 Bowery rooftop in NYC.

— The Chainsmokers bowled at Lucky Strike in Hollywood while enjoying some bar snacks.

— Patrick Starrr and GRiZ hosted It Gets Better: A Poolside Pride Celebration at The Standard Hollywood.

— Theo James celebrated the premiere of Lying and Stealing at The Fleur Room at Moxy Chelsea.

— Patricia Clarkson and Debbie Harry attended a dinner to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall co-hosted by SAG-AFTRA at Club Cumming.

— James Harden stocked up on fresh socks at the Stance store at the Westfield Century City mall in L.A.

— Zion Williamson celebrated pride with a private Mardi Gras-themed party at 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen in NYC.

