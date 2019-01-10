Patti Stanger has a gift. In the new issue of Us Weekly, the matchmaker exclusively reveals that she has psychic abilities — and one of her latest predictions is about Jenna Dewan and her boyfriend Steve Kazee!

The 57-year-old matchmaker says she met the former World of Dance host, 38, and the Broadway star, 43, on New Year’s Eve. “I looked at him and I hugged him and I said to Jenna, ‘This is a good one. Don’t let go of this one,’” says Stanger. “Like, I felt it. I felt his hug, like his energy. He was super soulful he’s an amazing boyfriend.”

For more on Stanger and her psychic gift, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

With reporting by Marc Lupo.

