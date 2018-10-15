Paul Allen Dead: Microsoft Cofounder Dies at Age 65

Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen died in Seattle, Washington, on Monday, October 15. He was 65.

The business magnate — who cofounded the technology company with Bill Gates in 1975 — passed away from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Allen was also chairman and founder of Vulcan Inc.

Along with Allen’s entrepreneurial endeavors, the Washington State University alum also owned professional sports teams including the Seattle Seahawks and the Portland Trailblazers.

Vulcan announced the news of Allen’s death alongside a post on their website that read: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our founder Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft and noted technologist, philanthropist, community builder, conservationist, musician and supporter of the arts.”

Allen’s sister, Jody Allen, released a statement to Vulcan on behalf of his family.

“My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend,” the emotional message read. “Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern. For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.”

Vulcan CEO Bill Hilf said of Allen: “All of us who had the honor of working with Paul feel inexpressible loss today. He possessed a remarkable intellect and a passion to solve some of the world’s most difficult problems, with the conviction that creative thinking and new approaches could make profound and lasting impact.”

Hilf went on to note that “millions of people were touched by his generosity, his persistence in pursuit of a better world, and his drive to accomplish as much as he could with the time and resources at his disposal.”

The CEO concluded his lengthy tribute: “Today we mourn our boss, mentor and friend whose 65 years were too short – and acknowledge the honor it has been to work alongside someone whose life transformed the world.”

